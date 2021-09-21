This Call of Duty: Warzone player got so fed up that they made their own version of the game

A Call of Duty: Warzone player got so fed up with the battle royale game that they made their own version of the game.

Just below, you can see a brief snippet of a game remade in the style of Call of Duty: Warzone. The fan developer explains that, because they got so sick of cheaters and bugs in Raven Software's battle royale game, they decided to try their hand at replicating Warzone all on their own, and they've somehow managed to accomplish this feat in under 48 hours.

If you're interested in how the player actually managed to recreate Warzone in under two days, you definitely want to check out the video below. It shows the fan reconstructing a typical Warzone environment from scratch in the Unity game engine, desperately searching for help on how to code things like player movements in first-person in Unity.

Overall, it's a brilliant creation, and shows what players can do when they're not hunting for dubs. You might have even noticed that the creator's game features the notorious Roze skin as the default skin for all AI enemies in the game, something that, if you scroll through the comments underneath the original Reddit post, was definitely intentional on the part of the creator.