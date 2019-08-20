This brilliant Samsung surround system is down to its lowest ever price at Amazon

If you're in the market for a big exciting refresh for your gaming and entertainment setup this summer time - as we approach the business end of the year - then this large but excellent deal may well be for you. Right now, you can pick up the excellent Samsung HW-N950 sound system for just $900 at Amazon. This appears to be its lowest ever price, having scoured all the sources we can check with.

The HW-N950 is a 7.1.4 surround sound system with built-in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. In the package you get a front-facing sound bar, sub-woofer and two satellite or rear speakers to complete the surround sound setup, packing a grand total of 17 speakers. The system is compatible with Amazon Alexa and offers an array of connectivity options from Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and the usual cables our devices require. I can vouch for Samsung's sound quality personally from having a Samsung setup at home, and I would recommend their systems in a heartbeat - and this one is very much of the highest order.

While using the word 'just' and the amount 'nine hundred dollars' might read a bit odd (and feel somewhat counter-intuitive to write out for our readers), it is justfiied as the value is astounding. This is reinforced by two key points. The first is that it currently sells on the Samsung website for a massive $1,700. So getting it for $900 is close to half price and represents a very high bang-to-buck ratio. The second point is that this sound system does not require an external and additional amp or receiver. This is a huge money saver, as they can set you back another couple of hundred dollars, easy. If you have a Samsung TV from the last couple of years, you can set this system up wirelessly too, which would save you even more money. So your overall savings are more than just meets the eye - which is already a lot.

Samsung HW-N950 surround sound system | just $900 at Amazon (save $800)

This is a monumental saving on an extremely good sound system that will bring your games, movies and TV to audio levels previously unheard. (You'll have to add it to your cart for the price to appear.)View Deal

The list price of $1700 is what it currently goes for from Samsung directly. While it has been cheaper than that at retailers, it has never been this cheap and so you're still saving many hundreds of dollars no matter which way you look at it.

This is a close, and newer, relative of the K950 model which sits proudly in our gaming sound systems list, so we know it's quality and it'll serve you well for years to come. Pair this with one of the best gaming TVs - particularly a Samsung model - and you will have a cohesive system of the highest quality.

