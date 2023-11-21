This Black Friday PSVR 2 + Gran Turismo deal is going to make me cry

If you're anything like me, you've been dying to get your hands on Gran Turismo 7 since PSVR 2 launched.

I've always been a fan of the franchise, but lukewarm reviews when it released last year meant a full-price spend wasn't exactly appealing. When I reviewed PSVR 2 earlier this year though, I was so happy to see the latest installment of my favourite racing game get a whole new lease of life thanks to its VR port.

Annoyingly, it's been nigh-on impossible to find GT7 for anything other than full price in the UK ever since. Thanks to the ridiculous number of great games we've seen in 2023, as well as a cost-of-living crisis, GT7 has continued to seem a bit expensive for me to justify. That is, until now. Thanks to a new Black Friday bundle from Currys, you can get PSVR 2 and Gran Turismo 7 for only £559. That's amazing - and one of the best PSVR 2 deals I've seen since the headset launched.

I'm so excited for people who are yet to buy themselves a PSVR 2, because this Black Friday VR headset deal is everything I've been hunting for in a lot of ways. One disappointing thing about PSVR 2's first year on the shelves has been the glaring lack of bundles on offer, especially when you compare it to the first PlayStation VR.

While I'm excited for you, I might just roll up in a ball and cry because finding the PS5 version of GT7 for the £20 you get it for in this deal is otherwise impossible - especially since you're getting one of the consensus best PSVR 2 games available.

If anyone getting this bundle wants PSVR 2 but already has Gran Turismo, feel free to send me the copy of the game you'll get in this bundle as a finder's fee. You can contact me at saltyhardwarereviewercantaffordgames@gmail.com for shipping details.

PSVR 2 + Gran Turismo 7 | £589 £559 at Currys

Save £30 - PSVR 2 is one of the best pieces of gaming hardware to launch this year. In this deal you get the visor and controllers, plus one of its best games with a combined saving of £30. The headset alone usually costs £529 in the UK, so you essentially get GT7 for £20 in this bundle. Buy it if:

✅ You want PSVR 2 and one of its best games

✅ You have a PS5 Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a standalone VR headset

❌ You want the cheapest PSVR 2 price available at the moment.

In so many ways, this bundle is even better than the Horizon Call of the Mountain one, which is also on offer for £549 at Amazon. Gran Turismo 7 has the benefit of being a non-VR game at the same time, so you don't need to play it in VR if you start feeling motion-sick or just can't be bothered setting up one of the best PS5 steering wheels.

Of course, if you aren't bothered about Horizon Call of the Mountain, and you already have Gran Turismo 7, you might be interested to know that you can get PSVR 2 on its own for cheaper at the moment too.

PSVR 2 | £529.99 £509.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Returning to its first-ever discounted price we saw earlier in the year, PSVR 2 is currently on offer for £20 less than usual. Any discount to this headset is incredible value for money because of the features on offer. Buy it if:

✅ You want the best pound-for-pound VR headset for gaming

✅ You play games on a PS5 Don't buy it if:

❌ You would rather have mixed-reality features

Should you buy PSVR 2 this Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you go for the Gran Turismo 7 bundle (and make me extremely jealous), the Horizon bundle, or PSVR 2 on its own, you're bagging yourself the bit of tech that won the Golden Joystick award for Gaming Hardware of the Year. In fact, we deem it the overall best VR headset for gaming on the market because of its innovative features. Its OLED display alone is unlike any other VR headset, and its haptic feedback is such a great way to ground you in an experience.

The Meta Quest 3 certainly comes close, but we'd recommend that more if you don't already have a PS5, and want to make the most of mixed-reality features. Of course, if you have a gaming PC that's VR-ready, there are other PC VR options out there, and you can find all the best deals in our roundup of Black Friday VR headset deals. Even when we squared up PSVR 2 vs HTC Vive Pro 2 however, Sony's option still came out on top.

If you're on the lookout for some cheaper ways to jazz up your PS5 loadout this November, check out the widget below which will pull up our favourite accessories at their lowest prices in your area.

For more deals coverage, check out Black Friday PS5 deals, Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, and Black Friday Meta Quest deals.