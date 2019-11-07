This awesome Alienware m17 gaming laptop is $950-off today - why wait for Black Friday?

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop deal, there's no need to wait until Black Friday - Dell are currently offering their Alienware M17 laptop for $1,599.99 when you use the code AW950AFF. That's a mighty saving of $950 and an enormous cut from the $2,549.99 asking price. However, be aware that the deal won't last for long. This is a limited-time offer, so be sure to make the most of it while it lasts. We're serious; you're unlikely to find a better reduction this side of the Black Friday gaming PC sales toward the end of this month. It's also one of the best gaming laptops we've seen with such a massive discount. Don't miss out.

What makes this cheap gaming laptop deal so appealing, though? Well, the Alienware M17 has a large 17" 4K-ready screen and is stuffed with high-end components that'll give visually intensive games like Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC a good run for their money. That's because you're getting an 8th-gen i7 processor (an 8750H) and 2070 GDDR6 graphics card. The latter will have you playing new games on high-to-ultra settings, and it's capable of ray tracing too - a lighting system that's usually the preserve of the best gaming PCs . There's also a massive 1TB SSD that'll give you very fast boot and load speeds, and you can always upgrade to a superior battery for $50 as well. Oh, and that screen? It's a HDR-certified IPS panel, which is obviously a massive bonus.

Just remember, you have to use the code AW950AFF if you want that discount. Simply type it into the 'coupon' section at checkout.

