These PS5 SSD deals bag you the WD SN850 monster for its lowest ever price

PS5 SSD deal alert! And this one's a big one! The Black Friday PS5 SSD deals have come early at Amazon as you can now get the WD Black SN850 in its 1TB or 2TB capacity, with a heatsink, for the lowest ever price! The favored 1TB model is now just $217.99 (down from $280), while the monster drive is down 35% from $550 to $359.99.

Now, these are both beasts in terms of capacity, speeds, and price tag. Though, if you've been saving to solve your storage PS5 challenge in one fell swoop then either PS5 SSD deal here could be the only one you'll ever need. As early Black Friday PS5 deals go, this is one of the best we've seen.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

WD Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD WD Black SN850 PS5 SSD | 1TB w/Heatsink | $280 $217.99 at Amazon

Save $62 - lowest EVER price

The 1TB-seized PS5 SSD deals are the ones already proving themselves most popular and this one is the premier choice - and now it can be yours for what we believe is indeed the lowest ever price!

View Deal

WD Black SN850 500GB PS5 SSD WD Black SN850 PS5 SSD | 2TB w/ Heatsink | $550 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $190 - lowest EVER price

The weapon of choice of PS5 architect Mark Cerny, but in a 2TB capacity. If you were looking for a true one-stop solution and a drive that will sort out your PS5 for the rest of its days, then this is it.

View Deal

While Sony was quick to put some defined parameters on the M.2 SSDs that could be inserted into the PS5's storage expansion slot, you can be sure that this top model from Western Digital meets - and even exceeds - some of those requirements. As mentioned above, if this is the drive that the PS5's very own Mark Cerny has chosen, then it's a great one for us to have confidence in.

The SN850 has already proven to be one of the best PS5 SSDs, pitching itself right at the top of the peak. As a result, demand for the drive, and particularly with its own heatsink, has been incredible. The fact that it comes with its own specially-designed heatsink is going to be a plus for many folks - if the manufacturers can take care of this for you then why risk the DIY job? We can certainly understand the approach of wanting that to be taken care of for you.

and if you're planning to build one of the best gaming PCs, remember that this is a great example of an early Black Friday SSD deal for you, too. For PC gaming, this is absolutely one of the best SSDs for gaming.

For reference and comparison, here's a smattering of the other current prices for PS5 SSDs, wherever you are right now.

Faster than the best PS5 external hard drives, PS5 SSDs will be a must-have accessory before long.

To round out your search for all-things PS5, then be sure to check in with our PS5 restock news, and consider the best PS5 headset and best PS5 wireless headsets to take your audio to the next level, and don't forget to optimize your display with one of the best TVs for PS5, or one of the best PS5 monitors too.