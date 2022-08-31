These gaming monitors show that upgrading to 4K isn't super expensive

If you've wanted to commit to the leap up to a 4K gaming monitor then Amazon might just have you covered right now - and you won't have to spend an enormous amount. In fact, you can pay a lowest ever price or one quite close to a record low with the two screens we've highlighted today.

If you're after something with a lot of gaming bells and whistles on your 4K gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro XV282K should be at the top of your list. This perfect PC or console monitor is now down to $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). While Amazon lists an MSRP of $699.99 here, meaning the discount is 'only' $150, Acer itself still regards this as a $900 monitor, and Amazon was selling this monitor for that amount as recently as yesterday. This represents excellent value for a display that can push out 4K pictures at up to 144Hz, and give you the HDMI 2.1 connectivity to get the most out of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

As always, there are options if this is still too much for you. And we're pleased to highlight one of our favourite cheap 4K monitors once again as an alternative to the above Acer panel. The BenQ EL2870U is just $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $299.99). It has been at this price for a while, admittedly, but this is still a $300 monitor and it has also only ever been lower than this price once - during Black Friday last year, and only by $10. This panel punches well above its weight and if you're happy with making a few compromises (sticking to 60Hz being the biggest one) then this is a great budget 4K gaming monitor.

Both of these screens are great candidates for anyone looking for the best gaming monitor for their budget, especially when looking to maximize the resolution and go for a top 4K monitors for gaming.

Today's best 4K gaming monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV282K | $699.99 $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150; lowest ever price - Today's more-premium 4K gaming monitor deal is this Acer beauty. Offering an Agile-Splendor IPS panel. FreeSync Premium screen tech, fast speeds (144Hz and 1ms), HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and also an HDR 400 rating, this is excellent for those on PC or console looking for a dedicated gaming screen.



(opens in new tab) BenQ EL2870U | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - While it's not a stranger to this price, it's still only ten dollars off its lowest ever, meaning the value is exceptional. We really think the EL2870U is a great deal and solid 4K gaming monitor option at this price tag, and it'll offer you lovely sharp picture quality alongside decent response times. It is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate so won't attract those after the fastest picture, but it will be perfect for consoles.



More of today's best 4K gaming monitor deals

To keep these deals in view of the wider 4K gaming monitor market, check out the latest and lowest prices below on some other UHD screens as dug out by our price-finding squirrels. Or check out the best cheap gaming monitors going if you are really hunting a bargain gaming screen.

Remember 4K monitors are definite candidates for being the best PS5 monitor or best Xbox Series X monitor money can buy too.

And if you are looking for a gaming screen but one that is more TV-shaped, then check out our best gaming TV guide.