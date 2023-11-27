These are the best Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals I've seen so far

Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals are in full swing, and MTG is enjoying some mighty fine discounts right now. Whether it's cards from the new Lost Caverns of Ixalan set or older kits, there are more than a few decent savings kicking about.

To help save you time as well as money, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals here. These are the most tempting reductions we've been able to find so far, and they help your either build your collection or get into one of the best card games for a whole lot less.

Seeing as Cyber Monday will be your last chance to take advantage of these price cuts (many of them are holdovers from Black Friday, and will probably disappear as soon as today is over), it's not a bad idea to take advantage of these savings while you can. Typically, most discounts dry up once Monday ends.

Lord of the Rings Collector Booster Box | $310 $269.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This new pack of Collector Boosters hasn't ever been cheaper, and even though it is admittedly pricey, there's never been a better time to grab it.



Buy it if:

✅ You want rare cards

✅ You collect rather than play



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not fussed by the special designs



Price check:

💲 Walmart |$335.49

💲 Best Buy | OOS



Commander Deck - Blood Rites | $46.88? $36.62 at Amazon

Save $10 - Although it's not showing off the full price it was last week, this is quite a significant discount on the $46ish we'd been seeing as of then.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a premade deck

✅ You vibe with the vampires



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to build your own deck



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $47.99

💲 Walmart | $36.62



Game Night - Free for All | $54 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $19 - Want to get a friend or family-member into MTG? This is the best way to do it, and the set's not been cheaper in a year.



Buy it if:

✅ You're showing someone MTG

✅ You're just starting out



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're an expert



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | Unavailable

💲 Walmart | Unavailable



Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Pack | $29.99 $26.18 at Walmart

Save $4 - Despite not being a huge discount, that's still not too bad for a set that also comes with a code to grab lots of boosters for the digital Arena game.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to get a taste of Lost Caverns

✅ You want boosters for Arena



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't play Draft



Price check:

💲 Amazon|$26.19

💲 Best Buy | Unavailable



Wilds of Eldraine Bundle | $45 $40.95 at Amazon

Save $4 - Even though it's not a massive discount, this one's not been cheaper since June... and only by a dollar or so.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to start Wilds of Eldraine

✅ You want to make your own deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a pre-made deck



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $54.99

💲 Best Buy | $43.99



Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Box | $229.45 $188.90 at Amazon

Save $40 - We've never seen this Collector Booster Box available for less, so it's definitely worth a look in today's Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals.



Buy it if:

✅ You want as many cards as possible

✅ You're a collector



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with standard cards



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $234.97

💲 Best Buy | OOS



Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Box | $144.99 $120.27 at Amazon

Save $25 - Despite not listing the discount price, we know that this product was once $145. That makes this offer pretty decent, particularly because we haven't seen it for less since mid-September.



Buy it if:

✅ You want as many cards as possible

✅ You want to build your own deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want premade decks



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $138.88

💲 Best Buy | OOS



Commander Deck - Virtue and Valor | $38 $28.80 at Amazon

Save $9 - We're not sure this deck has ever been cheaper, so now is the perfect time to grab it while the Cyber Monday MTG deals are still live.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a premade deck

✅ The fairy tale theme interests you



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to make your own deck



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $38.45

💲 Best Buy | $47.99



Commander Deck - Paradox Power | $56.99 $39.85 at Amazon

Save $17 - This is just a few cents off the Commander deck's lowest ever price, so it's certainly not a bad Cyber Monday MTG deal so far as we're concerned.



Buy it if:

✅ You love new Who

✅ 12 and 13 are your faves



Don't buy it if:

❌ 12 and 13 are your least-favorite Doctors



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $67.95

💲 Best Buy | Unavailable



Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Box | £115 £99.95 at Magic Madhouse

Save £15 - That may not be the biggest discount in the world, but hey; considering the amount of cards you're getting, we'll take it.



Buy it if:

✅ You want as many cards as possible

✅ You want to build your own deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want premade decks



Price check:

💲 Wayland Games | £115

💲 Loaded Dice | £124.99



Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Boosters Box | £119.99 £81.99 at Amazon

Save £38 - Even though it's sitting roughly £4 above its record low price, that's still a massive reduction on the whole. Plus, we've not seen a lower price since May.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a diehard fan of Baldur's Gate 3

✅ You play Commander



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not too fussed about D&D crossovers



Price check:

💲 Magic Madhouse | OOS

💲 Travelling Man | OOS



Elven Council Commander Deck | £42.95 £37.95 at Magic Madhouse

Save £5 - So far as we can tell, this set has never been so cheap. That makes it one of the better Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals so far.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a premade deck

✅ The elves were always your favourite



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to make your own deck



Price check:

💲 Amazon | OOS

💲 Wayland Games | £40



Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster Box | £87.74 £71.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - That is quite literally a few pence above this booster box's lowest ever price, so if you want to get max value for Innistrad: Crimson Vow, now is the time.



Buy it if:

✅ You love gothic and supernatural horror

✅ You missed out on this set when it launched



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're sick of the whole vampire shtick



Price check:

💲 Magic Madhouse | OOS



Commander Deck - Mishra's Burning Banner | £39.45 £22.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - This Cyber Monday sale brings this deck down to a record-low price point, well worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for a unique new deck.



Buy it if:

✅ You're keen on cards with a retro border

✅ You want some cards unique to the collector booster sample pack included in this deck



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't want a ready-made deck



Price check:

💲 Magic Madhouse | £30.95

💲 Toys Central | £72

The Brothers' War Bundle | £31.48 £23.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - Although it's a little long in the tooth so far as MTG sets go, you can still make a good saving on this bundle from The Brothers' War.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a bunch of set boosters

✅ Additional accessories always appeal to you



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a ready-made deck



Price check:

💲 Magic Madhouse | £34.95

💲 Toys Central | £66

Lord of the Rings Draft Booster Box | £160 £129.95 at Magic Madhouse

Save £30 - This may just be the box's lowest ever price, and we've not been able to find better. Well worth a look if you love both Draft format and Lord of the Rings.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a huge LoTR fan

✅ You play a lot of draft



Don't buy it if:

❌ Draft isn't your style



Price check:

💲 Wayland Games | £139

💲 Amazon £198.92



Commander Deck - Virtue and Valor | £38 £29.95 at Magic Madhouse

Save £9 - This deck doesn't ever seem to have been cheaper, so we're certainly not complaining. From our research, the lowest it got before now was £32ish.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a premade deck

✅ The fairy tale theme interests you



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want to make your own deck



Price check:

💲 Amazon | £35.10

💲 Board Game Hut | £30.99



Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Box | £269.99 £195.99 at Gathering Games

Save £74 - That's a pretty ridiculous (and massive) saving on this box of Collector Boosters. A good way to get as many as possible for less.



Buy it if:

✅ You want as many cards as possible

✅ You're a collector



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with standard cards



Price check:

💲 Magic Madhouse | £219.95

💲 Wayland Games | £215



