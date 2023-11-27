These are the best Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals I've seen so far

1. Quick links
Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals are in full swing, and MTG is enjoying some mighty fine discounts right now. Whether it's cards from the new Lost Caverns of Ixalan set or older kits, there are more than a few decent savings kicking about.
To help save you time as well as money, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals here. These are the most tempting reductions we've been able to find so far, and they help your either build your collection or get into one of the best card games for a whole lot less.
Seeing as Cyber Monday will be your last chance to take advantage of these price cuts (many of them are holdovers from Black Friday, and will probably disappear as soon as today is over), it's not a bad idea to take advantage of these savings while you can. Typically, most discounts dry up once Monday ends.
Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals - US
Lord of the Rings Collector Booster Box |
$310 $269.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - This new pack of Collector Boosters hasn't ever been cheaper, and even though it is admittedly pricey, there's never been a better time to grab it.
Buy it if:
✅ You want rare cards
✅ You collect rather than play
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not fussed by the special designs
Price check:
💲 Walmart |$335.49
💲
Best Buy | OOS
Commander Deck - Blood Rites |
$46.88? $36.62 at Amazon
Save $10 - Although it's not showing off the full price it was last week, this is quite a significant discount on the $46ish we'd been seeing as of then.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a premade deck
✅ You vibe with the vampires
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to build your own deck
Price check:
💲 Best Buy | $47.99
💲 Walmart | $36.62
Game Night - Free for All |
$54 $34.99 at Amazon
Save $19 - Want to get a friend or family-member into MTG? This is the best way to do it, and the set's not been cheaper in a year.
Buy it if:
✅ You're showing someone MTG
✅ You're just starting out
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're an expert
Price check:
💲
Best Buy | Unavailable
💲
Walmart | Unavailable
Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Pack |
$29.99 $26.18 at Walmart
Save $4 - Despite not being a huge discount, that's still not too bad for a set that also comes with a code to grab lots of boosters for the digital Arena game.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to get a taste of Lost Caverns
✅ You want boosters for Arena
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't play Draft
Price check:
💲 Amazon|$26.19
💲
Best Buy | Unavailable
Wilds of Eldraine Bundle |
$45 $40.95 at Amazon
Save $4 - Even though it's not a massive discount, this one's not been cheaper since June... and only by a dollar or so.
Buy it if:
✅ You want to start Wilds of Eldraine
✅ You want to make your own deck
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a pre-made deck
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $54.99
💲 Best Buy | $43.99
Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Box |
$229.45 $188.90 at Amazon
Save $40 - We've never seen this Collector Booster Box available for less, so it's definitely worth a look in today's Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals.
Buy it if:
✅ You want as many cards as possible
✅ You're a collector
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're happy with standard cards
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $234.97
💲
Best Buy | OOS
Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Box |
$144.99 $120.27 at Amazon
Save $25 - Despite not listing the discount price, we know that this product was once $145. That makes this offer pretty decent, particularly because we haven't seen it for less since mid-September.
Buy it if:
✅ You want as many cards as possible
✅ You want to build your own deck
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want premade decks
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $138.88
💲
Best Buy | OOS
Commander Deck - Virtue and Valor |
$38 $28.80 at Amazon
Save $9 - We're not sure this deck has ever been cheaper, so now is the perfect time to grab it while the Cyber Monday MTG deals are still live.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a premade deck
✅ The fairy tale theme interests you
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to make your own deck
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $38.45
💲 Best Buy | $47.99
Commander Deck - Paradox Power |
$56.99 $39.85 at Amazon
Save $17 - This is just a few cents off the Commander deck's lowest ever price, so it's certainly not a bad Cyber Monday MTG deal so far as we're concerned.
Buy it if:
✅ You love new Who
✅ 12 and 13 are your faves
Don't buy it if:
❌ 12 and 13 are your least-favorite Doctors
Price check:
💲 Walmart | $67.95
💲
Best Buy | Unavailable
Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals - UK
Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Box |
£115 £99.95 at Magic Madhouse
Save £15 - That may not be the biggest discount in the world, but hey; considering the amount of cards you're getting, we'll take it.
Buy it if:
✅ You want as many cards as possible
✅ You want to build your own deck
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want premade decks
Price check:
💲 Wayland Games | £115
💲 Loaded Dice | £124.99
Battle for Baldur's Gate Set Boosters Box |
£119.99 £81.99 at Amazon
Save £38 - Even though it's sitting roughly £4 above its record low price, that's still a massive reduction on the whole. Plus, we've not seen a lower price since May.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a diehard fan of Baldur's Gate 3
✅ You play Commander
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're not too fussed about D&D crossovers
Price check:
💲
Magic Madhouse | OOS
💲
Travelling Man | OOS
Elven Council Commander Deck |
£42.95 £37.95 at Magic Madhouse
Save £5 - So far as we can tell, this set has never been so cheap. That makes it one of the better Cyber Monday Magic: The Gathering deals so far.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a premade deck
✅ The elves were always your favourite
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to make your own deck
Price check:
💲
Amazon | OOS
💲 Wayland Games | £40
Innistrad: Crimson Vow Set Booster Box |
£87.74 £71.99 at Amazon
Save £16 - That is quite literally a few pence above this booster box's lowest ever price, so if you want to get max value for Innistrad: Crimson Vow, now is the time.
Buy it if:
✅ You love gothic and supernatural horror
✅ You missed out on this set when it launched
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're sick of the whole vampire shtick
Price check:
💲
Magic Madhouse | OOS
Commander Deck - Mishra's Burning Banner |
£39.45 £22.99 at Amazon
Save £16 - This Cyber Monday sale brings this deck down to a record-low price point, well worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for a unique new deck.
Buy it if:
✅ You're keen on cards with a retro border
✅ You want some cards unique to the collector booster sample pack included in this deck
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't want a ready-made deck
Price check:
💲 Magic Madhouse | £30.95
💲 Toys Central | £72
The Brothers' War Bundle |
£31.48 £23.99 at Amazon
Save £8 - Although it's a little long in the tooth so far as MTG sets go, you can still make a good saving on this bundle from The Brothers' War.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a bunch of set boosters
✅ Additional accessories always appeal to you
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer a ready-made deck
Price check:
💲 Magic Madhouse | £34.95
💲 Toys Central | £66
Lord of the Rings Draft Booster Box |
£160 £129.95 at Magic Madhouse
Save £30 - This may just be the box's lowest ever price, and we've not been able to find better. Well worth a look if you love both Draft format and Lord of the Rings.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a huge LoTR fan
✅ You play a lot of draft
Don't buy it if:
❌ Draft isn't your style
Price check:
💲 Wayland Games | £139
💲 Amazon £198.92
Commander Deck - Virtue and Valor |
£38 £29.95 at Magic Madhouse
Save £9 - This deck doesn't ever seem to have been cheaper, so we're certainly not complaining. From our research, the lowest it got before now was £32ish.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a premade deck
✅ The fairy tale theme interests you
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to make your own deck
Price check:
💲 Amazon | £35.10
💲 Board Game Hut | £30.99
Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Box |
£269.99 £195.99 at Gathering Games
Save £74 - That's a pretty ridiculous (and massive) saving on this box of Collector Boosters. A good way to get as many as possible for less.
Buy it if:
✅ You want as many cards as possible
✅ You're a collector
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're happy with standard cards
Price check:
💲 Magic Madhouse | £219.95
💲 Wayland Games | £215
