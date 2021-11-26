These are the best Black Friday PS5 deals under $50

Black Friday PS5 deals are really starting to fly now, which means there are some great savings to be had on items to pair with Sony's flagship console. If you're on a budget then there are still plenty of bargains lining the shelves, as there are many Black Friday PS5 deals under $50 available including an impressive selection of recently released games, quality headsets, and even a 12 month subscription to PlayStation Plus.

Our top picks in today's Black Friday PS5 deals under $50 include Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for just $29.99 at Best Buy, and a $20 discount on PS Plus at Best Buy as well - bringing a 12 month membership down to just $39.99 (was $59.99). However, some of our favorite accessories for PS5 are also on sale below $50 right now - the Turtle Beach Recon 500 headset has hit a record low $47.99 sales price at Amazon (was $79.95), for example.

If you've been holding fire on picking up the latest game launches at full price, now is definitely the time to be looking at them again as there are opportunities to expand your library without breaking the bank. Whether your wishlist features Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Far Cry 6, or something else entirely, we've been searching through the myriad offers that are out there to bring you our selection of the best Black Friday PS5 deals under $50.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 deals

All of today's best Black Friday PS5 deals under $50

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The most recent AC adventure is an absolute steal at this price, and considering how big the world of Valhalla is this would be the perfect Christmas game to really sink your teeth into. If you've yet to venture into the Viking realm then now is the time to get it for peanuts.



Back 4 Blood (PS5) | $59.99 Back 4 Blood (PS5) | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - If you find yourself yearning for the good old days of Left 4 Dead, then Back 4 Blood is here to help you scratch that itch. Get together with friends and have an absolute blast slaying hordes of zombies, while saving a third off the price.



Riders Republic (PS5) | $59.99 Riders Republic (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - If you prefer your sports to be extreme, then this is your chance to mountain bike, ski, snowboard, and even wingsuit your way through an array of challenging terrains. Considering the game only released recently, this is a huge discount which shouldn't be overlooked.



Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - If you're searching for a good headset option that won't dent your budget too much then the Recon 200 from Turtle Beach is a solid choice, particularly with its integrated bass boost functionality. At half price this deal may not last, so grab it while you still can.



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5) | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - There's a massive $30 saving to be had on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Best Buy right now, and bearing in mind how recent this release is it should go without saying that this is a record low price. Grab your heroic crew and jump on this as soon as possible.



Deathloop (PS5) | $59.99 Deathloop (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Deathloop has already been enjoying various discounts during the Black Friday period, but Amazon has now raised the bar by setting the price of the standard edition to just $24.99. That's an incredible $35 discount on a big recent release, so if you've been curious about this time looper shooter there's never been a better time to pull the trigger.



PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 PS Plus 12 month membership | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Discounts on PS Plus subscriptions are pretty scarce, and have rarely been seen since the price increase earlier in the year, but now Best Buy are here with a third off to save you $20 on an annual membership. A great deal to try the service out, or top up your existing subscription.



Razer Kraken | $80 Razer Kraken | $80 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Razer Kraken is a sound headset recommendation if you want something that's easy to use and not bogged down with extra settings. It delivers solid audio quality, a robust build, and the audio jack means you can basically connect it to anything. This historically low price is the icing on the cake, and should definitely be considered.



Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $25 - There's an excellent $25 discount on the standard edition of Far Cry 6, to give us the lowest price seen on a game that only released last month. If you've been on the fence and waiting for the price to drop, then this should be enough to tempt you in.



Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) | $69.99 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) | $69.99 $49.94 at GameStop

Save $20 - This new Ratchet and Clank adventure has stubbornly held its price since arriving during the summer, but a rare discount has now appeared at GameStop and it's a substantial $20 off. If you want to show off what the power of your PS5 can do, this might be the perfect time to get on board.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.95 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - Not only is the Recon 500 one of our favorite headsets for PlayStation 5, it's also our pick for PS5 headset of the year due to the excellent audio quality powered by its 60mm drivers. With that in mind, a big discount of 40% should be enough to push this into 'must buy' territory if you're looking to up your headset game.



Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) | $49.99 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) | $49.99 $29.83 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you missed out on this latest Spider-Man adventure at launch, then now is the time to rectify that with a substantial 40% discount from Amazon. To revisit the original Marvel's Spider-Man in all its remastered glory as well, you can pick up the Ultimate Launch Edition for $49.99 (save $20) which includes a download code for it.



NBA 2K22 (PS5) | $69.99 NBA 2K22 (PS5) | $69.99 $26 at Amazon

Save $44 - NBA 2K22 has dropped to a record low price at Amazon for Black Friday, shaving a huge $44 off that $70 MSRP and hitting an almost giveaway $26. This is the first time we've seen such an impressive reduction on the latest NBA title, so if you've been waiting for a discount before hitting the court again in the series then take note.



Image FIFA 22 (PS5) | $69.99 $26 at Amazon

Save $44 - Another new sports release dropping to a record low price, with over 60% off the latest edition of EA's soccer series, so there's never been a better time to pull on your boots and get back to the pitch.



Need some extra space to install all of your new gaming purchases? Then check out the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals for the best options available at a discount to expand your internal console storage.