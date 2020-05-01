There are some more great monitor deals and gaming PC offers over at Newegg today

We're back with some more cheap monitor deals and gaming PC sales from Newegg. I've highlighted a fair few of Newegg's recent deals for their quality and offerings - it's basically a shame that some of them only last a day! However, all the deals highlighted in today's daily Shell Shocker offers are live for most of the weekend - be sure to double-check below.

First up are two cheap monitor deals that are the perfect way to boost your gaming or work setup without too much intrusion - and you get an immediately excellent, bright, shiny new portal into games (and spreadsheets, etc).

And so here we are. The pick of the bunch today is a high-quality ASUS ROG model, the PG248Q. It is a 24-inch, full HD, IPS, 240Hz screen that you can get a massive $150 off of today by using the code 'EMCDKDG42'. This code will take the price down to an excellent $299.99. This deal ends on Saturday at midnight (PT).

The second offer is a solid 20% off an Acer gaming monitor. The Acer V277U is a larger, 27-inch monitor so it will offer a more roomy display, and it's also in the gaming sweet spot of 1440p which is a tremendous resolution for displaying anything. It's not the paciest of gaming monitors for really fast shooters but the resolution combined with its FreeSync tech, and exquisite IPS panel make it brilliant for games generally. It has $50 off its price until the end of Sunday, bring its price down to $199.99.

Given the general price trends of gaming gear right now - a broadly downward trajectory as time passes - and their high quality, gaming monitors are great for everything other than games too, be it everyday use, creative use, or work. This is because the best gaming monitors have to produce excellent, sharp picture quality, great contrasts, and exquisite colors from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites. As a result, they are excellent monitors for everything - especially when you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a good one, or one from a reputable manufacturer.

ASUS ROG Swift PG248Q 24-inch monitor | just $299.99 at Newegg

Coming straight out of ASUS's gaming specialists in the Republic of Gamers (ROG), this is a brilliant monitor. So, using the code 'EMCDKDG42' to get it for only $299.99 is an absolute no-brainer. It's not a massive screen, but it can go very fast, has a great quality of display using the TN tech, and it has G-Sync. Excellent.

Acer V277U 27-inch monitor | just $99.99 at Newegg

An absolute bargain of a monitor. ASUS doesn't make bad screens so you know you're getting quality here, and with a great price tag. The value and quality combination here makes it ideal for a cheap and very cheerful multi-display setup, too.

To get a great machine into your gaming or home setup, look no further than this ASUS ROG Strix gaming PC. This stylish and powerful PC has a solid $200 off it bringing its price down to a great-value $1,299.99 (after using the code 'EMCDKDG39'). Inside this machine is an i7-9700F processor, an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This component setup, and the fact that it has ASUS gaming pedigree (and a warranty) means you won't find a better value PC at this price right now. Definitely one to check out if you're on the hunt.

ASUS ROG Strix GL12 gaming PC | just $1,299.99 at Newegg

A really capable and stylish machine from ASUS which will crunch through any games and work tasks you throw at it. The not-inconsiderable $200 discount brings it right down to great value territory - don't forget to use the code 'EMCDKDG39' to get the full discount.

