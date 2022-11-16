The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is now $99.99 in early Black Friday deals

It may be a new release, but that isn't stopping Newegg offering the largest discount we've seen on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core this week. We haven't seen that launch price waver too far since release, save for a $12 voucher code at Amazon. However, as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, you'll find a $30 discount on the premium Xbox controller - dropping that $129.99 MSRP all the way down to $99.99 (opens in new tab).

You'll need to use promo code 5BFBYA5372 for the full saving here, but when you do you'll secure the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core for its lowest ever price. We were previously seeing a $15 discount in earlier Black Friday Newegg deals, but today's offer doubles your saving - making for one of the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals on the market right now.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core has only been on the market since the end of September, which goes some way to explaining its resistance to discounts. That means those on the hunt for a customizable controller (that doesn't reach the lofty price heights of the full-fat Series 2 Elite), should seriously consider jumping on this saving. We're not seeing any other retailers shaving that price tag down right now.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Series 2 Core | $129.99 $99.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Be sure to use promo code 5BFBYA5372 for this rare $30 discount on the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. Doing so drops that $129.99 MSRP down to $99.99 at Newegg - impressive considering this gamepad isn't seeing sales anywhere else and we only previously saw a $15 discount earlier in the week.



More of today's best Xbox controller deals

If you're after more of the best Xbox Series X controllers at their lowest prices, our comparison technology is bringing you all the biggest discounts on gamepads from across the web.

We're also keeping you topped up with all the latest Black Friday gaming deals and plenty more Black Friday Xbox deals as well. Or, for more kit, check out our guide to the best Xbox Series X accessories on the market right now.