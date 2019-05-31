Popular

The Witcher Netflix series has wrapped filming – Here’s what Henry Cavill has to say about the show’s "incredible journey"

You’ll never be able to unsee Henry Cavill in a bald cap

The Witcher Netflix series
Image credit: Netflix

The Witcher Netflix series starring Henry Cavill – which, honestly, still sounds like a fever dream when you say it out loud – is even closer to becoming a reality. Heck, we might get a trailer real soon with the news that season 1 of the Witcher TV show has finished filming. Cavill has even opened up about his time on the show, calling it an “incredible journey.”

Taking to Instagram, Cavill (complete with prosthetic bald cap to help pop his Geralt wig on, presumably), thanked the cast and crew for bringing their “A game” to the Witcher Netflix series.

He even namechecked those who were influential in bringing Geralt to the small screen, saying that, “Jacqui, Ailbhe and Leah are consummate professionals who worked extraordinary hours to bring the Witcher to life, they were non stop improving adjusting and evolving Geralt throughout.” Now, how’s that for a future reference?

Season 1 of The Witcher has finally come to an end. And although I'm pulling a face here it has been an incredible journey! The cast and crew worked tirelessly throughout, everyone pitched in and brought their A game to set and I couldn't be more proud of you all. Speaking of my immediate team. Jacqui, Ailbhe and Leah are consummate professionals who worked extraordinary hours to bring the Witcher to life, they were non stop improving adjusting and evolving Geralt throughout. Thank you ladies for making this journey a good one. All of those 3 am wake ups were worth it! #GeraltofRivia #TheWitcher #Season1 Henry Cavill

The most interesting quote, though, is Cavill’s pointed reference to “Season 1.” While we’ve had pretty much radio silence from Netflix about Geralt’s immediate future, other than an investor call confirming a release date of Q4 2019, here’s hoping that more seasons are commissioned ASAP and this is just the start. Especially if they’re as effusive as the ex-Superman actor is about the show.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, meanwhile, has added further fuel to the Witcher fire on Twitter by confirming filming has wrapped after the “best year of [her] life.”

She could’ve left it there but, nope, she signed off with a tease: “Now onto…” before frustratingly leaving us hanging. Onto a trailer? Onto season 2? Maybe we’ll find out more in June when Netflix rocks up to E3.

