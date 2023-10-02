Netflix’s anime The Witcher spin-off might be gearing up for a big announcement

A new The Witcher anime spin-off may be gearing up for a big announcement, according to a new report.

Redanian Intelligence , which has a history of inside knowledge on all things The Witcher, has suggested that Netflix is planning to share some new details about the spin-off. We don’t know very much at all about it at the moment, other than its speculated title, 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep', and that it will focus on Essi Daven.

Per Comic Book Resources , it’s thought that the film will be based on the short story 'A Little Sacrifice', which formed part of Andrzej Sapkowski's second book in The Witcher saga, Sword of Destiny. We don’t know any synopsis details but intriguingly Daven is a bard who has a long and complicated history with Witcher characters Jaskier and Geralt of Rivia.

Redanian Intelligence reports that the streaming platform is building promotional materials for the film. And with Netflix’s Geeked Week seemingly on the horizon (teased in this tweet from the streaming platform ), new details could be forthcoming very soon.

This would also mark the second anime spin-off to The Witcher after The Nightmare of the Wolf, which landed rave reviews.

News about The Witcher season 4 has also been pretty quiet after Hollywood strikes meant production could not begin as planned. All we know at the moment on that one is that Liam Hemsworth has been working hard to prepare for his debut as Geralt of Rivia, and apparently he looks great in the Witcher get-up.

