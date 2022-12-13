The White Lotus viewers think they’ve worked out season 3’s location

The White Lotus has taken viewers to Hawaii and Sicily so far, and now season 3 has been picked up by HBO, there’s a lot of speculation about where we’re heading next. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but viewers have a theory that it may have already been revealed.

Before we get into that, take this as your spoiler warning as we’ll be discussing details from The White Lotus season 2 ending.

The finale was full of shocks and surprises as it was finally revealed who was killed. But, alongside the big reveals, viewers also picked up on a potentially important moment when Harper (Aubrey Plaza), Ethan (Will Sharpe), Cameron (Theo James), and Daphne (Meghann Fahy) are having their final dinner together as a group.

After they toast their eventful week in Sicily, Daphne says: "Next year, the Maldives." The brief comment has left viewers wondering if this may be where the show is heading next and if Daphne could be the returning character.

Only one actor from season one came back for season two – Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya. But since she drowned in the finale, another actor could be making the return this time around.

(Image credit: HBO/SKY)

Posting on Twitter, one viewer wrote (opens in new tab): "The White Lotus Season 3 with Daphne as the one carryover character in the Maldives casually telling all the other guests cheating on their spouse will make them feel better, please Mike White." While another added (opens in new tab): "S3 is White Lotus: Maldives with Daphne on a girls' trip dishing therapy and revenge to all the other guests."

"If we don’t find Daphne checking into the White Lotus Maldives next season, preferably with a group of girl boss girlfriends, I’ll riot," wrote (opens in new tab) a third fan of the show.

Show creator Mike White has dropped a hint that the series will be heading to Asia in the next season. "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said in an HBO behind-the-scenes video. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The Maldives could fit the bill as it's located on the Indian Ocean in South Asia – and of course, there is no shortage of luxury hotels either on the collection of islands.

