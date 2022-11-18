The White Lotus will return for season 3 with a new cast of guests

Season 2 may not have wrapped up yet, but The White Lotus has officially been renewed for season 3. The dark comedy-drama will return for a third installment, following a brand new group of guests at a new White Lotus hotel.

Season 2 followed a similar format, with the location changing from season 1's resort in Hawaii to another luxury retreat Sicily. The characters are all new, too, except for Tanya, an eccentric and wealthy socialite played by Jennifer Coolidge.

At the moment, we don't know whether anyone from season 2 will return for season 3 – and we won't know until the end of the season, when the identities of the dead bodies found in the water are revealed. That's right, with tensions rising and relationships crumbling with every episode, this group of moneyed vacationers is going to meet a tragic end.

There's been no shortage of big names attached to the anthology series, though – the cast of season 2, which is currently airing, includes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham, while the debut season starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, and Steve Zahn.

It's been the recipient of plenty of accolades too: the first season was nominated for 20 awards at the Emmys and won 10. It was renewed for a second season in August 2021, one month after the first installment wrapped up on HBO.

The second season of the show airs weekly on HBO and Sky Atlantic. Make sure you never miss an episode with our guide to The White Lotus season 2 release schedule.