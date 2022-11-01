How many episodes in The White Lotus season 2?

The White Lotus season 2 has arrived on our screens. The wealthy guests and mysterious dead bodies may have switched location from Hawaii to Sicily, but there's still plenty of the same black humor and biting satire that we've come to expect from Mike White's critically acclaimed series.

There's a whole new cast, too, except for returning character Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Season 2 introduces us to a host of new guests played by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, and more.

Unhappy marriages, strained father-son relationships, and sexual tension are all rife at the Italian White Lotus resort and, of course, there's that as-of-yet unidentified corpse in the ocean. Make sure you don't miss a single second with our guide to every episode in The White Lotus season 2.

How many episodes of The White Lotus season 2 are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

In total, The White Lotus season 2 has seven episodes. These are airing weekly across HBO and Sky, leading up to the finale on December 11. We’ve listed when they’ll be available below.

Episode 1 – 'Ciao' – out now!

Episode 2 – 'Italian Dream' – November 6

Episode 3 – 'Bull Elephants' – November 13

Episode 4 – 'In the Sandbox' – November 20

Episode 5 – 'That's Amore' – November 27

Episode 6 – 'Abductions' – December 6

Episode 7 – 'Byg' – December 11

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max and NOW TV

(Image credit: HBO)

You'll need to have an HBO Max account if you're catching up from the US, while UK viewers will need to be NOW TV or Sky TV subscribers.

New episodes are released on Sundays in the US on HBO and Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic, but you can catch up on HBO Max or NOW TV.

If you're all caught up, fill out your watch list with our guide to all the most exciting new TV shows coming our way.