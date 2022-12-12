The White Lotus season 2 finale explained: Who dies?

The White Lotus season 2 finale has exploded onto our screens, and things certainly went out with a bang rather than a whimper. We finally found out which hotel guests met tragic ends and, in typical White Lotus fashion, there were plenty of surprises in store, too. Each storyline was neatly wrapped up while still leaving us with plenty of questions, but we wouldn't expect anything less from series creator, writer, and director Mike White. This isn't the end for the hit comedy-drama, either – The White Lotus season 3 has already been confirmed, but, for now, let's break down what exactly what happened in season 2's dramatic conclusion.

It goes without saying, of course, that there are major spoilers for The White Lotus season 2 finale ahead. Proceed with caution if you haven't seen the episode yet and don't want to know what happens!

Who dies in The White Lotus season 2?

(Image credit: HBO)

In The White Lotus season 2 finale, we finally learn the identity of the dead body discovered in the ocean by Daphne (Meghann Fahy) in episode 1. It's Tanya, played by Jennifer Coolidge, who dies. The other bodies found belong to Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his associates.

Earlier in the episode, Quentin and his friends take Tanya back to the hotel from the palazzo in Palermo on their yacht. The yacht drops anchor a little way from the shore, but Quentin assures Tanya that Niccolo, Quentin's drug dealer and potential mafia connection, will take her back to the hotel on a smaller boat after they all have dinner. Tanya is suspicious and pretends to use the bathroom so she can investigate what's in Niccolo's duffel bag. It's the gun from episode 6, plus some rope and tape – a textbook kill kit. She locks herself in a bedroom and, when Quentin and co. start trying to open the door, she begins to shoot the gun at random with her eyes closed.

She emerges from the room to find Didier and Niccolo dead. Hugo is still alive, but runs away and jumps off the yacht into the water. Quentin is bleeding out but still conscious, and Tanya asks him whether her husband Greg (Jon Gries) was having an affair. He's too weak to answer, and gives her one last withering look in his final moments.

With the threat to her life eliminated, Tanya attempts to get off the yacht and into the dinghy so she can make her way back to the hotel. She jumps from the deck of the yacht, but misses the dinghy, hits her head, and drowns in the ocean.

The White Lotus season 2 finale recap

(Image credit: HBO)

Elsewhere, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) gets increasingly desperate to get back to the hotel and confronts Jack (Leo Woodall) about his relationship with Quentin. Jack says it's his "job" to take Portia back to the White Lotus, but he ends up dropping her at the airport instead and warns her not to return to the hotel.

Earlier, Ethan (Will Sharpe) confronts Cameron (Theo James) as he still believes that he had sex with his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza), and the two fight on the beach. After a stranger breaks them up, he finds Daphne and tells her of his suspicions. Daphne tells Ethan that he needs to do whatever he needs in order to "not feel like a victim," and the two of them go for a walk to a secluded area of the beach. When they return, both couples seem at ease with each other. While we don't know exactly what happened while the two were alone, it's possible that they had sex to get back at their respective (supposedly) cheating spouses.

Another narrative sees Albie (Adam DiMarco) convince his father Dominic (Michael Imperioli) to send €‎50,000 to Lucia (Simona Tabasco) by promising to put in a good word for Dominic with his mother. Albie and Lucia sleep together again one last time, but she sneaks away before Albie wakes up, leading him to realize he got played.

Albie and Portia reunite at the airport. Albie asks if she heard that a guest drowned at the hotel and that other bodies were found on a yacht, which makes Portia realize it must be Tanya. Her response? To ask Albie for his number.

If you're up to date with The White Lotus, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way in the next few months.