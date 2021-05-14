The Suicide Squad has been officially rated R and includes "brief graphic nudity"

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad isn’t holding anything back. DC’s Task Force X team-up – which stars the likes of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena – has been officially given an R rating.

As per the Motion Picture Association (MPAA), The Suicide Squad includes “strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references.” The MPAA also notes (H/T Collider) the presence of "drug use and brief graphic nudity."

By contrast, 2016’s Suicide Squad was given the tamer PG-13 rating for "sequences of violence and action throughout, disturbing behavior, and suggestive content and language." So, if there was ever any doubt, Gunn has been given a degree of freedom on what goes on screen.

Interestingly, The Suicide Squad is DC’s third R-rated movie in its last four releases after 2020’s Birds of Prey, also starring Margot Robbie, and Joker. The latter of which made over a billion dollars and netted Joaquin Phoenix the Academy Award for Best Actor, proving there’s no real barrier to comic book movies pushing the envelope.

The Suicide Squad won’t be the end of DC/Warner Bros. and Gunn’s relationship, however. The director has filmed a Peacemaker live-action prequel with John Cena that’s set to air on HBO Max in the near future. Over at Marvel, Gunn has revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy 3, now set for 2023, is likely going to be his last movie in the franchise.

For more from the worlds of DC and Marvel, check out all the new superhero movies flying your way over the next few years.