The Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset has hit a record-low price at Amazon

The Razer Kaira Pro has taken an excellent price cut at Amazon today. The stylish gaming headset is $99.99 (was $149.99) (opens in new tab) right now, so you save 33% off the usual price. It matches the record low we saw only a few days ago so if you happened to miss out on the offer then, this is a great time to ensure you don't make the same mistake twice. When the Razer Kaira Pro drops in price, it tends to hit the $99.99 mark before bouncing straight back up to $149.99 and who wants to pay $50 more for something when they could just be patient?

The Razer Kaira Pro may not feature amongst our look at the best gaming headsets but it's an appealing option at this price. It has TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers which promise brighter and clearer sound than the competition as well as more powerful bass. The latter will prove useful when playing particularly loud first-person-shooters with the headset likely to help you hear any enemies coming from behind. That's further enhanced by the headset having four EQ settings with one of those being a dedicated FPS mode, while a bass mod helps amplify loss frequency sounds.

The headset works with the Xbox Series X|S, connecting directly via Bluetooth 5.0. It'll also work with your Android or iOS smartphone so it's good value for multiplatform gamers with a $100 budget.

