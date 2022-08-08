Rosario Dawson says The Punisher is coming back – and then backtracks on Twitter

Ever since Marvel confirmed a new Daredevil series at San Diego Comic-Con, we’ve been wondering if any of the other Netflix Marvel shows could be coming back too. Well, it seemed our wish was almost granted when Defenders star Rosario Dawson stoked flames that a reboot of The Punisher was in the works – before later backtracking on Twitter.

Speaking at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the Ashoka actor seemingly announced Jon Bernthal was reprising his role in a new reboot. "I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again so I feel like it’s my second chance," she said during a panel (you can watch the clip on Twitter here (opens in new tab)). "It’s the only one of the shows that I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal so let’s all make it happen collectively, guys."

Her character Claire Temple appeared across the Marvel Netflix shows. She was introduced first in Daredevil as a Hell’s Kitchen nightshift nurse, who frequently treated Matt Murdock when he was injured while crime fighting. Dawson’s character went on to appear in other Marvel shows including Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

The only one she didn’t star in was The Punisher, where she was hoping to make an appearance in the reboot. However, if the news of Bernthal’s return seemed too good to be true, well, it turns out it likely was. Dawson later took to Twitter to clarify that this was just a rumor she had heard, rather than something official.

I can’t be trusted…!Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently.My bad.I get excited.Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…August 8, 2022 See more

"I can’t be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently," she tweeted. "My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…"

Ever since Disney Plus – and the MCU – acquired the rights to the Defenders series, there have been rumors that The Punisher could be coming back, with many fans hoping to see him in Thunderbolts. For now though, it seems like we’ll just have to wait and see if Frank Castle does eventually return to the screen.

