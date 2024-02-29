The PS5 Slim is now cheaper than ever - and comes with Spider-Man 2 for free

PS5 Slim deals have been hard to come by so far, but in the last week, we've seen that $499 MSRP start to waver a little. The full cost of the console was slashed by multiple retailers a few days ago, dropping down to $449.99 for a full $50 off. Today, though, Best Buy has done one better.

You'll currently find the Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim bundle available for just $449.99 here. That's a free copy of the latest Spidey adventure (usually worth $69.99) and $50 off the price of the console. These are the kinds of PS5 bundles we lay in wait for, but they generally only pop off once or twice a year.

Not only is this a fantastic PS5 deal from a value perspective, but just getting your hands on this bundle has proven tricky in the last couple of months. After the holidays, this and the Call of Duty package were trading positions on the shelves, regularly out of stock across Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Even at $499.99 that was a lucrative offer considering the recency of the attached freebie, so at $449.99 we're not expecting stock to last long here.

PS5 Slim | Spider-Man 2 | $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This is a fantastic offer, sending you home with the latest PS5 Slim and a copy of Spider-Man 2 for just $449.99. Considering the console by itself carries a $499.99 MSRP (and we haven't seen that cost waver yet), the free game included is offering startling value today. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original on PS4

✅ You need a disk drive already attached

✅ You want more PS5 exclusives Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer to wait for a similar Xbox deal Price Check: Amazon (console only): $449 | Walmart (console only): $499



Should you buy the PS5 Slim?

If you're yet to dive into Sony's fifth generation, now's a fantastic time to do so - and the Slim model is your best bet. It's rapidly overtaken the original chunkier device while offering a slimmer, more compact profile. Not only is it easier to wield around the living room, but it's also pretty much the only option on the shelves these days. If you'd prefer to hunt down the original it's still certainly possible - but you won't find bundle value like this.

If you're looking to cut costs you do have another option. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition chops off the disk drive (but you can still add one further down the line this time) for an MSRP of $449. That's not too substantial a saving compared to the full-fat version, though, and with today's offer on the table, it's not one I'd recommend prioritizing.

