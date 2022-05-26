The Nintendo Switch Lite is $10 off at Amazon right now

Nintendo Switch deals rarely result in straight price cuts, but Amazon has just slashed $10 off the price of the Coral Pink Switch Lite model. That brings the $199.99 MSRP down to $189.99 (opens in new tab), a small saving, sure - but considering discounts on this cheaper model are even rarer than those of the pricier versions, that's still good going.

We're only seeing this Nintendo Switch deal live on the Coral Pink model right now, with other colorways still at their standard prices. That means availability is going to be limited, and we don't know how long such an offer will last. If you've had your eye on the cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite, then, we wouldn't wait too long to dive in (if you like the color).

That $199.99 price has been steady since launch, only dropping a handful of times during larger sales events. In fact, we've seen supplies of the console wavering in the last few months, with more and more retailers running out of stock. It seems things are back in business now, though, with Nintendo Switch Lite deals even returning to the shelves.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, but if you're after the full-fat console we're also rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

Nintendo Switch Lite | $199.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Nintendo Switch Lite is back down to its lowest price ever at Amazon right now, thanks to a $10 discount. We don't see straight price cuts like this too often, so if you're a fan of the Coral Pink design this is an excellent offer not to be missed.



More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're wondering whether the Switch Lite is right for you, it's worth scoping out some of the other Nintendo Switch deals available right now. We're rounding up all the latest prices across all three consoles, and some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, just below.

