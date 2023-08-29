The Marvels runtime leak is a big surprise

The Marvels runtime seems to have leaked – and it's got us raising our eyebrows. If accurate, the runtime would make the sequel the shortest ever MCU movie.

Per runtime leaker Cryptic4KQual, who has a track record for proven runtime predictions for The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka (H/T CBR), The Marvels will be a tight 1 hour and 38 minutes. Without credits, that's 1 hour and 33 minutes. But, the scooper stresses that this isn't final, so we could expect to see it shift up or down. Of course, it's also not officially confirmed, so don't take this as gospel just yet.

So far, the shortest MCU movie is The Incredible Hulk, which clocks in at 1 hour and 52 minutes. The Marvels, then, is currently beating the record by around 20 minutes – a surprising milestone considering the movie is juggling no less than three heroes.

By the sounds of it, The Marvels could have implications for the future of the MCU, too. "That's a question for [Marvel boss] Kevin Feige," director Nia DaCosta told our sister publication Total Film magazine of The Marvels' place in the bigger picture. "I have lots of thoughts. But I actually have no idea what they're going to do in the Avengers movies. I do know that those guys who are doing that watch the films, see what we're doing. I have things I really want [to happen]. But I'm not sure."

The Marvels is arriving as part of Marvel Phase 5 and is the final MCU movie of 2023. The rest of the Phase includes the likes of Captain America 4, Blade, and Thunderbolts – as well as Marvel's next release, Loki season 2.

The Marvels lands in theaters this November 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.