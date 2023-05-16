The Mandalorian season 4 production reportedly delayed

The Mandalorian season 4 production will reportedly be delayed – due to the writers’ strike.

As per Deadline (opens in new tab), cameras were due to roll on The Mandalorian’s next season from September, but will "likely" be delayed due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike, which began on May 2. Writers are not allowed on-set while strikes are in effect.

The Mandalorian season 3 wrapped up in April with a surprisingly definitive ending that led some fans to speculate that would be the last we’ve seen of Mando and Din Grogu in a galaxy far, far away.

That doesn’t appear to be the case, however, with co-creator Jon Favreau telling us earlier this year that he doesn’t have an endgame in mind.

"I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story," Favreau said. "And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind.

"Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Favreau had previously told CinemaBlend (opens in new tab) that he’d already finished writing The Mandalorian season 4. A separate Dave Filoni-directed movie, described as a "cinematic event", will tie together the worlds of The Mandalorian and more Disney Plus shows – including the upcoming Ahsoka series.

