The Mandalorian season 3 finale will make you cheer – then rethink, according to Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian season 3 finale will get you cheering – and thinking, according to Dave Filoni. The season is just two episodes away from wrapping up on Disney Plus.

"They'll have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there's the moment you're in it when you're cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there's a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened," Filoni told Collider (opens in new tab) of what the fan reaction to the final episode might be. "Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it's an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about."

That's a particularly mysterious tease, but the series has been laying the groundwork for some serious revelations. Episode 3 was all about Doctor Pershing and the sinister Elia Kane, and we learned in episode 5 that Moff Gideon has been rescued by an unknown party who left Beskar behind.

It was revealed at Star Wars Celebration that Filoni will be directing a live-action movie for the franchise that will tie together the Disney Plus shows so far. The film doesn't yet have a release date, and, since Jon Favreau has confirmed that he's written The Mandalorian season 4 already, we can assume it's a little way off yet.

That was far from the only reveal at the convention – you can read about all the Star Wars Celebration 2023 announcements through the link, or check out our ultimate Star Wars timeline to get caught up on the saga so far.