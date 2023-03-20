The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann teases season 2 with cryptic Abby post

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann has offered up some cryptic details about the HBO show's season 2, including the introduction of its complicated antagonist Abby Anderson.

The Naughty Dog president, who wrote the video game in which the series is based, took to Twitter recently to share a seemingly fan-made poster – which doesn't feature all that much on it, aside from a muscular arm holding a hammer. Those who have played the game, though, instantly recognized the arm's as Abby's, who wields a hammer throughout The Last of Us Part II, just as Ellie uses a bow and arrow.

"No TLoU on HBO tonight. But Season 2 is already on its way! Endure & survive," Druckmann wrote alongside the image.

In the game, players switch between controlling Joel, Ellie, and Abby, as it explores the gut-wrenching repercussions of grief and revenge. Upon its release, a bunch of players criticized this, claiming that it robbed them of time spent with the characters they'd grown to care about from the first game: Ellie and Joel. Others, however, praised the game for its bold, thought-provoking take on the concept of heroes and villains.

