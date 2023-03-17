Bella Ramsey says The Last of Us season 2 is likely coming "end of 2024, early 2025"

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey predicts the series' second season will premiere either in late 2024 or early 2025.

The first season of the tremendously successful HBO series concluded last week, and it sounds like we could be waiting almost two years for a new episode. In an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show (via Independent (opens in new tab)), Ramsey shared this update about the filming and potential release timing of The Last of Us season 2:

"It will be a while. I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next," Ramsey said. "So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

While it's a little daunting to imagine having to wait that long to see the new season, it actually makes sense from a plot perspective. After all, The Last of Us Part 2 is set five years after the events of the first game, which means both Joel and Ellie are noticeably older in the follow-up. The series' creators recently confirmed that they won't be recasting Ramsey for the role of Ellie, so it certainly won't hurt the actor's portrayal of the character to have this gap in filming.

As for the plot of season 2, well, those who have played The Last of Us Part 2 already have a general idea of what to expect, although there's precedent for some pretty significant changes from the source work. The Last of Us creators recently talked about what to expect from season 2, saying they plan on keeping "the soul of that story" in-tact, while teasing, "there will be blood."

