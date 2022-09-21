The Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition is now just $99.99

Whether you've been holding out for a cheaper price on the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition, or you've already picked up the game and fancy grabbing some extra merchandise, Amazon has you covered today. The official Collector's Edition has just abandoned its $199.99 MSRP in favor of a $99.99 sales price (opens in new tab) - for a full $100 off.

That's a record low rate, and one we've never seen before. In fact, the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition has only ever dropped its price once before, back in July when costs briefly dipped to $180. If, however, you're only interested in grabbing the game by itself, you'll find the PS5 edition available for another record low price - $49.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The Collector's Edition includes a steelbook case, mini art book, Tremortusk and Aloy statues, a digital copy of the game, a digital soundtrack and comic book, and range of outfits, weapons, and resources for use in-game. You'll find more information on both of these offers just below and plenty more PS5 deals further down the page.

Today's best Horizon Forbidden West deals

(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition | $199.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition has just taken its first price cut below $100. That's massive if you've been holding out on the latest instalment in Aloy's story, with the $199.99 package now sitting at just $99.99. It goes without saying this is the lowest price we've ever seen, especially impressive considering discounts had only ever taken us to $180 before today.



(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - If you're not interested in all those extras, you can grab the game by itself for just $49.99 at Amazon. That's a $20 discount on the $69.99 MSRP, and a record low price.



We're also rounding up all the best PS5 accessories and the best PS5 headsets if you're looking for some extra kit. Or, for a full setup renovation, check out the best TV for PS5.