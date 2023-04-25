The Flash trailer teases an epic, tragic, multiverse-spanning adventure

A new trailer for The Flash has arrived alongside the film's CinemaCon screening.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Michael Keaton's Batman give advice to Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, telling him that he always thought fighting crime would help him heal from the loss of his parents.

"I went back in time to save my parents," Barry says. "But instead, I completely broke the universe."

Keaton also reprises his famous quote from 1989's Batman in the trailer, saying the iconic line, "You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts."

The cast also includes Ron Livingstone as Barry's father Henry. Kiersey Clemons portrays Barry's love interest Iris West, Michael Shannon is back as General Zod, Sasha Calle is Supergirl, alongside Ben Affleck who is also reprising the role of Batman. Antje Traue plays Faora-UI, General Zod's second-in-command who was banished to the Phantom Zone, a prison-like parallel dimension, at the end of Man of Steel.

Andy Muschietti directs from a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Pray) and a story by John Francis Daley (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold.

The Flash will reset the DC Universe and end the Snyder-verse, making way for the new Safran/Gunn-verse.

An earlier trailer premiered at the Super Bowl this year, with fans going wild for Michael Keaton's Batman.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16. For more, check out everything else the DCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.