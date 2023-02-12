The Flash Super Bowl trailer teases a timeline-twisting adventure – with multiple Batmen

The first trailer for The Flash has arrived at the Super Bowl – and it teases an epic, multiversal adventure through the DC universe.

Ezra Miller stars as the titular Scarlet Speedster, while the film has no less than two Batmen: Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both back to reprise their roles. Sasha Calle debuts as Supergirl, while Kiersey Clemons returns as Iris West and Ron Livingston plays Henry Allen. Zod, once again played by Michael Shannon, is also back, and just shows how badly Barry Allen has messed up the timeline in the hopes of saving his mother.

As well as the trailer, DC Studios also released the first poster for the new movie, which you can see below.

Despite major change at DC Studios, The Flash will still be releasing this summer. It's unclear at the moment if Miller will continue as their character following a series of allegations and a felony burglary charge (the actor has issued a statement addressing their behavior and is seeking treatment), but DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has indicated that the Miller could remain in the role.

According to co-CEO James Gunn, The Flash is "one of the greatest superhero movies ever made" and will reboot the entire DCU, after which everything will be connected into one, unified canon (barring The Batman and Joker movies, which are Elseworlds titles).

"I think that we've gotten lucky with the next four movies, frankly, because we have Shazam, which leads into Flash, which resets everything which then goes into Blue Beetle, which is totally disconnected," Gunn said the DCU's first slate reveal, which unveiled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. "But the one thing that we can promise is that everything from our first project forward, will be canon, and will be connected. We're using some actors from the past, we're not using other actors from the past. But everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

The Flash arrives in theaters this June 16. In the meantime, check out everything else the DCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.