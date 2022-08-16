Ezra Miller issues statement addressing recent behavior

Ezra Miller has issued a statement apologizing for their behavior. The actor has been the subject of multiple allegations and was recently charged with felony burglary. They're also the star of The Flash, the upcoming superhero blockbuster that will delve into the DCEU's multiverse.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," reads Miller's statement, given to Variety (opens in new tab)by a representative. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The report adds that Warner Bros. "supports Miller's decision to seek professional help," per a source

Miller has been arrested twice this year and faces a slew of allegations. Rolling Stone (opens in new tab) published an investigation that said Miller is housing a woman and her three children in an unsafe environment (the mother disputes this). Variety (opens in new tab) spoke to a woman who accuses Miller of harassment and another who was allegedly choked by the actor in Iceland. In June, a mother and child were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against the actor (H/T The Daily Beast (opens in new tab)), and the parents of activist Tokata Iron Eyes have accused the actor of grooming their child (H/T Yahoo Entertainment (opens in new tab)), which the 18-year-old disputes (H/T Business Insider (opens in new tab)). You can read full details of the allegations through the links.

The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) recently reported that Warner Bros. is considering three courses of action regarding The Flash – the best case scenario would see Miller seek professional help, give an interview explaining their behavior, and then participate in some press for the movie. Considering Miller's statement, it would seem this plan is on track. The worst case scenario, though, would see the $200 million movie scrapped altogether, while the middle ground sees the film released, but Miller would not be a key figure in the marketing and they would be recast going forward.