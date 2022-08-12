Dwayne Johnson reveals the first look at Total Film's Black Adam covers – pre-order a copy here

The super(anti)hero event movie of the year is exploding into cinemas in October, and Total Film has gone eyeball-to-eyeball with Dwayne Johnson to get the lowdown on how he wrestled the ultimate comic-book badass to the screen.

In a cover feature the size of Johnson’s biceps, he tells TF how he’s long dreamed of playing Black Adam, and how the supersized action-adventure will disrupt the DC Universe and introduce viewers to the Justice Society of America – the oldest comic super-team.

Total Film also talks to director Jaume Collet-Serra, producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, and co-stars Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo in order to examine Black Adam and his unique form of justice from every angle.

Also in the packed magazine are Jeff Bridges, Harley Quinn, Steve Coogan, a career interview with Michael Mann as Heat 2 arrives with an almighty bang, Season 2 of the record-smashing Gangs of London, the game-changing action-drama The Woman King, and much, much more!

This issue hits newsstands - both real world and digital - from Thursday, August 18.

Below, you can get a full look at both the newsstand and subscribers' covers of the Black Adam issue of Total Film.

Black Adam arrives on the big screen on October 21. While we wait, fill out your watch list with our guide to this year's other movie release dates.