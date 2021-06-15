The Flash director teases the Scarlet Speedster's new costume

With filming underway on The Flash movie, we'd hoped to have perhaps glimpsed a little more than cheeky snaps of chairs on set.

Director Andy Muschietti is giving up the goods now, however, with our first proper reveal of the titular superhero's brand new costume.

The vivid red, the golden lightning bolt.. Need we say more? Both elements are emblematic of The Flash's signature style. Although this particular crimson shade appears much lighter than The Flash's costumes in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both iterations of Justice League.

Based on what we know thus far, The Flash movie takes inspiration from a storyline in the comics called Flashpoint in which Barry Allen learns how to use his speed to travel to the past in an attempt to stop his mother's murder. His interference sends ripples across the timeline, effectively changing reality, and introducing DCEU fans to the infamous multiverse.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," Muschietti discussed with Vanity Fair last year. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

We know this multiverse is responsible for multiple Batmen appearances, as Michael Keaton is set to return as an aged Dark Knight and Ben Affleck's also in the movie reprising his Bruce Wayne . Could it be possible that it's Batfleck who crafts this new suit for The Flash? Perhaps he's also responsible for making a fresh costume for Keaton's Batman. After all, we did recently see his attire splashed in blood courtesy of another Muschietti reveal .

In addition to seeing double Bats, The Flash will also be joined by Sasha Calle as Supergirl , Kiersey Clemons reprises her role from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Ron Livingston joins the DCEU as Barry's father Henry .