The Flash swaps Ron Livingston for Billy Crudup in the Henry Allen role

The Flash film has found a new Henry Allen. Billy Crudup was originally cast in the role, but had to bow out after multiple film delays resulted in a conflict with his The Morning Show schedule with Apple TV+. Ron Livingston has now stepped into the role of Barry Allen's father for the film.

Variety's casting news also includes Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso join the film with currently undisclosed roles. Maribel Verdú is still expected to play the role of Nora Allen — Barry's mother — however, expect her role to be brief given The Flash's origin story.

The Flash will star Ezra Miller as Central City's scarlet speedster and is currently slated to hit theaters November 4, 2022. That date does take COVID delays into consideration but could shift again due to the ongoing game of musical chairs as film dates adjust. This will mark the first stand-alone adventure for the DCEU's Flash outside of his brief cameo on The CW series of the same name during the Crisis On Infinite Earths event early in 2020.

Andy Muschietti is the most recent director signed to the project, with Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson working on the newest version of the script.

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are still expected to return in the film in their respective Batman roles, bringing the multiverse into play in the DCEU. Sasha Calle recently joined the team as Supergirl, Central City's Girl of Steel. Kiersey Clemons will return to her role as Iris West as well.

Watch the DCEU movies in order while you wait for The Flash to hit theaters.