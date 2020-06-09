How to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online - episode order and streaming options for the massive DC event

You may scoff at the idea of an article on how to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online, but trust us - it's confusing. That's because the massive crossover event between multiple DC TV shows isn't a series in itself. Instead, it's spread out across multiple seasons and franchises like Arrow, Batwoman, Flash, and Supergirl.

That's why we've put together this explainer on how to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online; we'll take you through the recommended viewing order and give you the lowdown on where to find each episode. There's advice on how to stream Crisis on Infinite Earths if it's not normally available in your region, too. And if that fails? Well, there's always the DVD.

Crossover events between DC's TV shows isn't a new concept, but this one is definitely the most ambitious. It draws in characters from every corner of the DC superhero multiverse, and they're tasked with stopping classic villain the Anti-Monitor from destroying all life - in every universe.

Part of the fun is its broad scope; rather than limiting its cameos to current shows, it features the universes of Smallville, 1989's Batman, the 1966 Batman series, and beyond. The crossovers go beyond TV, too. Brandon Routh's Superman makes a comeback (portraying the same version of the Man of Steel from Superman Returns and the original films), and a certain figure from the DCEU Justice League also drops in.

To get you started, here's the correct viewing order so you can watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online as the creators intended:

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online - Part 1

Part 1 of the Crisis of Infinite Earths crossover occurs in Supergirl season 5, episode 9. A mysterious cosmic figure known only as 'Harbinger' brings together DC TV's greatest heroes to battle the Antimonitor. If they fail, the multiverse - and everyone in it - falls.

US - Amazon | $2.99 on Amazon.com

Unfortunately for our US users, the first part of Crisis on Infinite Earths is only available to buy on Amazon - you can't stream it at the moment, at least not without using a VPN (as described below). The latest episodes to air can be watched on the CW website, but sadly the earlier ones - including Part 1 of Crisis - isn't anywhere to be found.View Deal

CANADA - Netflix | From $8.99 per month

Want to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths in Canada? Luckily, it seems pretty straightforward - at least for Part 1. From what we can tell, the fifth season and Part 1 of Crisis on Infinite Earths is available via Netflix. And because you probably already have Netflix anyway, that's great news.View Deal

UK - Now TV Entertainment Pass | From £8.99 per month

For those who live in the UK, it's a little easier to stream Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 1 - just go to Now TV. The service has a bunch of these shows available on its Entertainment Pass, and there's plenty of other series to binge while you're there. Better still, there's a seven day free trial for new users.View Deal

AUSTRALIA - Binge | From $10 per month

It's fortunately not complicated to catch up with Part 1 of Crisis on Infinite Earths in Australia - that episode is available on Binge, which you can access from around $10 per month depending on the package you choose.View Deal

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online - Part 2

Part 2 of Crisis on Infinite Earths is a doozy. It can be found in Batwoman season 1, episode 9, and it features a ton of cool cameos. Not only does it feature Tom Welling and co from Smallville, it adds in Brandon Routh's Superman and Kevin Conroy (who portrayed Batman in the 1990s animated series and the Arkham games) as Bruce Wayne.

US - CW | Free on CW

If you're based in the US, there are multiple options on how to watch Part 2 of Crisis. The easiest is heading on over to the CW, where you can stream the episode for free. You don't even need to sign up, which is cool. However, there are other options too. It's currently showing on new streaming service HBO Max and DirectTV.View Deal

CANADA - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

Bad news, Canada - Part 2 of Crisis, not to mention the entirety of Batwoman, is unavailable to stream where you are right now. You can buy the whole season from the likes of Google Play, sure, but the easiest solution? Get a VPN, use a US server, and watch it for free on the CW.View Deal

UK - Amazon Prime Video | £2.49 per episode

This is where things get a bit tricky. Batwoman has been showing on Channel 4 in the UK, and Part 2 is no different. Unfortunately, it's not appearing right away - there's a big delay. As such, we'd recommend heading over to Amazon and renting the episode. It's only a couple of quid there. Alternatively, grab a VPN and head over to the CW in the US.View Deal

AUSTRALIA - Binge | From $10 per month

Good news - Batwoman, and Part 2 of Crisis on Infinite Earths, can be found via Binge. That makes things a whole lot easier. If you'd rather have an alternative option, though, Batwoman is also apparently available via Foxtel Now.View Deal

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online - Part 3

The story continues in The Flash season 6, episode 9. Part 3 draws in more heroes to the cause, including 1990's TV Flash, John Constantine from the short-lived show of the same name, and the much more recent Black Lightning. Things are really ramping up, and Earths across the multiverse are being wiped from existence.

US - Netflix | From $8.99 per month

Luckily enough for those in the US, the third part of Crisis on Infinite Earths is available via Netflix. All six seasons of the Flash, one of the best superhero shows around, are available there. In fact, it's the most reliable way of watching the Scarlet Speedster.View Deal

CANADA - Netflix | From $8.99 per month

It's another easy solution if you want to watch Crisis on Infinite Earths in Canada - just head to Netflix. The third part (The Flash season 6, episode 9) is there, along with every other episode of The Flash so far. It was the same story for Supergirl and the first part of Crisis, so at least you don't have to jump around too much.View Deal

UK - Now TV Entertainment Pass | From £8.99 per month

It's actually quite straightforward to watch the third part of Crisis on Infinite Earths in the UK - you just need a Now TV Entertainment Pass. All six seasons of The Flash are available there, including the Crisis episode (season 6, episode 9, if you're keeping score).View Deal

AUSTRALIA - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

Boo - it's a bit trickier to get hold of the third part of Crisis on Infinite Earths in Australia. Annoyingly, five seasons of The Flash are available on Stan, but not the latest set of episodes that includes Crisis. With that in mind, the best solution would be to use a VPN and watch it on the US or Canadian version of Netflix.View Deal

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online - Part 4

Things go from bad to worse in Part 4 of Crisis on Infinite Earths. You can see for yourself in Arrow season 8, episode 8 as the remaining heroes - the 'Paragons' - attempt to fix an impossible situation.

US - CW | Free to stream on the CW

For the fourth chapter, simply head to the CW website - you can watch Crisis on Infinite Earths there (Arrow season 8, episode 8 if you want to get specific). That may not always be the case, though, so we'd recommend getting a shift on before it disappears as per The Flash's Crisis episode.View Deal

CANADA - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

In another annoying development, it seems impossible to stream this part of Crisis in Canada - the season 8 episode of Arrow in which it appears is nowhere to be found. As such, we'd recommend using a VPN and popping over to the US version of the CW. That way you can watch for free.View Deal

UK - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

Short of buying the episode on the likes of Amazon, there's no way to stream the Crisis episode of Arrow in the UK. As such, we'd recommend grabbing a VPN as described below and popping over to the US website CW. That way you can get caught up for free.View Deal

AUSTRALIA - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

Sorry, everyone - Arrow season 8 episode 8 is unavailable to stream in Australia right now. As such, your best bet would be to pick up a VPN and use a US server to watch this part of Crisis on the CW website. It's not an ideal solution, but it's the best one we've got.View Deal

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths online - Part 5

This is it - the final part of Crisis on Infinite Earths takes place in Legends of Tomorrow season 5, episode 1. It's not an exaggeration to say that things will never be the same again.

US - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

Another bust, I'm afraid - this particular episode of Legends of Tomorrow isn't available to stream anywhere we can see in the US. You have two choices - buy the episode on the likes of Amazon, or pick up a VPN and head over to the UK and use the seven-day Now TV free trial.View Deal

CANADA - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

As with a few other episodes in the mini-event, you can't stream Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 5 in Canada. As such, the best course of action is to use a VPN and pop over to the UK to catch up via Now TV's seven-day free trial.View Deal

UK - Now TV Entertainment Pass | From £8.99 per month

Phew - the final episode of the series is available on NowTV, letting you stream Crisis on Infinite Earths pretty easily. All five seasons of Legends of tomorrow are available via the Entertainment Pass, including the final part of Crisis - season 5, episode 1.View Deal

AUSTRALIA - Unavailable to stream | Use a VPN (see below)

Sorry Australia, the final part of Crisis isn't easily available in this region - the only seasons we can find are one to four. Because of that, we'd recommend getting a VPN, using a UK server, and catching up with Now TV's seven-day free trial.View Deal

Watch Crisis on Infinite Earths from anywhere

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream Crisis on Infinite Earths - or are lumbered with expensive, unappealing deals - a VPN is your best option. What is a VPN, though? It's a 'Virtual Private Network' that tricks your internet into thinking you're somewhere else. That gives you a way around region restrictions, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are.

