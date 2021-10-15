The first Olaf Presents trailer is here – and it teases retellings of all your Disney favorites

The first trailer for Olaf Presents is here, and it teases the Frozen snowman's retellings of classic Disney movies.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Olaf belts out part of The Lion King's big opening number, reenacts a key moment by the sea from Moana, and does his best impression of iconic characters like Ariel, Rapunzel, Aladdin, and the Genie. Sven the reindeer and Bruni the Fire Spirit even have cameos.

The official synopsis promises retellings of five Disney stories – so it looks like these are the lucky movies: The Lion King, Moana, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, and Aladdin.

The series of shorts is based on a scene in Frozen 2, which saw the snowman hilariously retell the events of the previous movie to the new characters. Josh Gad returns to voice his character, and the series is directed by Hyrum Osmond. This is the third Disney project starring Olaf to release recently, with Once Upon a Snowman and the At Home with Olaf series both debuting in 2020.

Olaf Presents is set to arrive on Disney Plus Day, which will also see the free streaming debut of Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as special looks at Star Wars and Marvel, the release of Home Sweet Home Alone, a Luca short titled Ciao Alberto, a new The Simpsons short, and much more besides.

The series – and Disney Plus Day – lands on November 12. In the meantime, check out our ranking of the best Disney movies of all time to see if your favorite made the cut.