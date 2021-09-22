Marvel and Star Wars special looks are coming on Disney Plus Day

Marvel and Star Wars will both receive special looks at the upcoming Disney Plus Day.

The exact lineup on the Marvel side of things hasn't been confirmed just yet, but Disney promises "a special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus with an exciting look towards the future." Hawkeye will be the MCU's next release by the time of the November event, and Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight are also likely candidates for a sneak peek.

As for Star Wars, there will be a Boba Fett special "celebrating the origins and legacy" of the character. It's not clear if that will include his upcoming series The Book of Boba Fett, though. If we are getting a look at what's to come in the galaxy far, far away, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian season 3, and Andor are all reportedly releasing in 2022, so these could be included.

The day will also see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings make its Disney Plus debut following its exclusive theatrical run, and Jungle Cruise arriving free after its hybrid theatrical and Premier Access release.

Also on the agenda is Home Sweet Home Alone, the new installment in the Home Alone franchise, as well as five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum From National Geographic. There's a new Simpsons short releasing that "pays tribute to Disney Plus's marquee brands," too, along with a Luca short titled Ciao Alberto, and new series Olaf Presents, which will see the Frozen snowman recount classic Disney stories in his own way. A fan celebration that includes "breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney Plus creators and stars" is also happening.

Other Disney shorts, like Frozen Fever, will be released on the streamer as part of the event as well, along with the Michael Keaton-starring series Dopesick, which is hitting Star internationally. Networks like ABC and ESPN are joining in on the fun, as well as Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Cruise Line, and shopDisney.

"The inaugural Disney Plus Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

There's still more to be announced, so this is only the start of what's coming at the event this November 12. Until then, check out our roundup of all the new Disney movies headed our way this year and beyond, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.