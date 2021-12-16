Here's when and where Pokemon Go Tour's first-ever live events are happening

The first-ever Pokemon Go Tour: Live events have their official dates and locations, and if you plan on going, you best start preparing for a long flight this coming February.

Pokemon Go Tour: Live is a new type of in-person event for Niantic's mobile creature catcher. If you're able to attend, you'll get to explore real-world habitats themed around various Pokemon regions and filled with their own unique collection challenges. You'll be able to complete up to six Pokemon Go Special Trades during the event, access event-exclusive special research, and take snapshots for a surprise encounter. There's also a load of timed incentives, bonuses, and rewards you can take advantage of during each event - you can check out the full list through Niantic's website.

The first batch of three events takes place on Sunday, February 27 across three different corners of the world: Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora, Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival, and at Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. If it's feasible and you want to go, you can buy a nonrefundable ticket through Niantic's Pokemon Go Tour website.

