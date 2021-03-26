The Falcon and The Winter Soldier reveals song from upcoming soundtrack

Having to wait a week between each episode can be agony. So, why not get an extra dose of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a sneak-peak at one of the tracks that will be featured on volume one of the show's upcoming soundtrack?

Louisiana Hero, which plays over the end credits of each episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is produced by Marvel Music and Hollywood Records. The song is scored by Henry Jackman — the very same Jackman who scored Sam Wilson's song in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Sam's first appearance in the MCU).

"Louisiana Hero" gives Sam's melody a little bit of Southern flare that we don't hear in the score of Captain America: Winter Soldier. Don't worry — there's no "twang" here, but the country vibe shines through unmistakably on the electric guitars.

Sam Wilson is far more than some sidekick, and this score feels fitting of a hero. Comic writer Steve Englehart weighed in on that very subject in a 2017 interview with Newsarama. "So I thought 'Why does the Black guy have to be the secondary character here?" he said. "I knew Captain America was the draw, but I also knew I could certainly do more with the Falcon than had been done."

The first of the two soundtrack volumes will feature songs from episodes 1-3 and, according to Collider, is set to release April 9. The second volume will likely contain all of the music from the latter half of the season. Its release date is currently to be announced.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases weekly on Fridays on Disney Plus.

