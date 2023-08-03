The Boys season 4 might be a ways off, but that's not stopping fans from discussing which characters deserve more screen time.

The Prime Video show is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and ran from 2006-2012 with a total of 72 issues. The writers of the show have a lot of material to work with, and some fans feel like there are certain supes that deserved better.

"Noir. Except for missions, his development was stalled all the way to season 3," wrote u/Spectrumfield.

"The more Maeve the better. Ik it was covid messing up the actors' schedule in S3 but for how important she was, she should have shown up more," said u/We_The_Raptors.

"I would have really liked to see more Mallory scenes. Maybe flashbacks to when she and Butcher were working together," commented u/ScreenHype. "I loved hearing her backstory, and it would've been great to see more of that side of her. It would be an interesting comparison to how she is now after losing her grandkids."

"You could argue but I will go for Kimiko. She needs the most screen time to me. Never seems to be enough." wrote u/Cobrrrrr.

"Starlight. More specifically fighting and using her powers. I think she has so much more potential than just pushing someone with a blast of light. She could probably melt the flesh off of someone or burn them to a crisp entirely," said u/bron685. "Blind a whole room full of people temporarily or permanently. There’s so much you could do with someone of her powers since electricity is so widely available almost everywhere."

"Cindy, but I'm sure she will be back to end Victoria," said u/Dell0c0. No worries, though: it's looking like Cindy might make an appearance on Gen V.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There was a lot of love for Shawn Ashmore's Lamplighter in the thread, with the most stand-out post speculating on how to bring him back from the dead:

"Wasn’t it rumored that they’d reincarnate Lamplighter with the same actor? Pretty sure Eric Kripke stated he regretted killing Lamplighter off so early because he loved the actor and would think about bringing him back in some capacity," said u/ConsistentPomelo3661. "There’s also a chance they could develop Lamplighter in a lab for seasons 4-5. Long shot but with the things we’ve seen in this show I wouldn’t doubt it/mind it."

"Lamplighter’s such an underrated character that deserved better than what he got, to be honest," wrote u/SpartanOfWar01. "Not only did he show remorse for his actions but he was also willing to allow himself be executed by the person that he wronged. I just wish he would’ve used that second chance to make a real difference and redeem himself as part of The Boys instead of believing himself so far gone that he didn’t deserve to live."

A more controversial suggestion in the thread was Soldier Boy, who some argued took up most of last season.

"Soldier Boy. Dude just dropped in and dipped out. He was the most interesting part of the show." wrote u/Kaoshosh. "And I feel we've seen too much of his good side and not enough of the heinous shit that he did to get his team to turn on him."

One comment laid out the fact that the series in general could be pulling more from the actual comics: All the show "what-ifs?" drive me nuts, since the source material has already been laid out," said u/ifuckinglovecoloring. "There are some pretty strong arcs for characters they have completely written out of the show, including the MASSIVE twist at the end of the comics. No idea what they're doing but they're so far away from the actual story literally anything could happen at this point."

The Boys season 4 is currently delayed, but Gen V is slated for a September 29 premiere date. For more on The Boys, check out an exclusive deleted scene from The Boys season 3.