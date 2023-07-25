The Boys could be about to rectify season 3's biggest omission in Gen V

The Boys spin-off show Gen V has just released a bloody brilliant new trailer as the gory superhero drama heads to college. Inside the two-minute look at the upcoming Prime Video series, we spotted plenty of familiar faces, including Ashley and A-Train. However, some fans seem to be convinced that another character could be about to make a return, and I've got to admit, I really hope they’re right.

Around 10 seconds in, a bald character can be seen running into the glass of what seems to be a cell. Could this be Cindy? A quick refresher: Cindy (played by Ess Hödlmoser) was one of Vought’s test subjects at Sage Grove back in season 2. Remember her absolutely demolishing everyone with her mind? Yeah, she was incredibly powerful.

The last time we saw her, she’d just recovered from Lamplighter’s assault and was seen hitchhiking along the highway. It certainly seemed like she was being set up for a big role in season 3, but then she didn't feature at all. This was a huge omission as her character’s Eleven-style powers would have really shaken up the Billy Butcher, Homelander, and Soldier Boy dynamics.

So, if she’s about to make a triumphant return in spin-off Gen V, then I am all for it. Showrunner Eric Kripke has previously said she will be making a comeback at some point – and it will be just as brutal as ever. "Cindy's out there, man, as dangerous as ever," he said on Twitter previously. "Look, when you're running the show, it's always smart to plant little land mines everywhere that you can go back to and use – and Cindy will return. I'm not entirely sure when, but before this show is over you will see Cindy again – that's for certain."

Q: @TheBoysTV @therealKripke Where is Cindy? #AskTheBoys- @kaj1981A: pic.twitter.com/PUp6lrbXCuOctober 12, 2020 See more

Gen V could be a perfect opportunity too, linking the show to the main series with an underrated character, without overpowering it to become The Boys season 3.5 (like how The Book of Boba Fett did…). Given that the spin-off will be tackling Vought’s control of a university, and undoubtedly how terribly they’re treating its students, it could be a great point for revenge as well.

This wouldn’t be the only cameo to appear in the new show, either. As well as those spotted in the trailers, Jensen Ackles previously teased that Solider Boy will be cameoing as well at a Supernatural fan convention.

"Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spin-off of The Boys," Ackles said back in April (H/T Entertainment Weekly). "In fact, there are a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spin-off. My little bit there was heavily [improvised]." Given he was probably one of the best bits about season 3, I’m very much looking forward to seeing him back in this gory world.

Gen V begins on Prime Video on September 29.