The Boys spin-off Gen V trailer is Euphoria meets superheroes

A new teaser trailer for The Boys spin-off Gen V has arrived and it's a little sexy but mostly very gory.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who stars as Golden Boy, previously described the series as 'Euphoria meets superheroes' and yeah, we see that now. The new teaser sees the university's first-ever freshman class compete for the top ranking – all while partying way too hard, making genitals explode, and punching people to death (we're pretty sure that's a fist that goes through someone's back and up out of their mouth, no big deal).

Per the official synopsis, the new crop of supes "quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

The cast includes Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jaz Sinclair (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and Alexander Calvert (Supernatural). Fans of the flagship series can look forward to cameos from The Seven’s speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J.Byrne). Gen V is set to run concurrently with The Boys season 4 – which is currently on hold due to the WGA strike.

Gen V is set to hit Prime Video on September 29. For more, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video you should stream right now or our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.