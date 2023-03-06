The Boys season 3 deleted scene reveals Hughie’s fate after taking Temp V – and Butcher's lies

At the end of The Boys season 3, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) received some bad news about the consequences of taking V-24, or Temp V as it's also known. While it may have given him the powers he needed in his battle against Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), the drug has left him on borrowed time as the doctor tells him that further treatment won’t help and he only has months to live.

However, in a new deleted scene from the DVD and Blu-Ray release of the show, we learn that Hughie (Jack Quaid) has luckily been saved from the same fate. Set directly after getting the news from the doctor, Butcher tells the ominous medical professional to "kindly fuck off" before Hughie visits.

"They said it will be a couple of months, a lot of migraines, but I’m mostly all good," he tells Butcher. "We stopped taking the V just in time, I guess. Have they told you?". Interestingly, Butcher then lies to Hughie, replying: "Yeah, yeah same here. Aren’t we a couple of lucky fuckers, aye?"

You can watch the full scene above to see the exchange. Butcher’s storyline, and his subsequent lying about it, is sure to play a big role in the upcoming The Boys season 4. Filming is drawing to a close on that one, meanwhile, a new spin-off series called Gen V is also heading to Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys season 3 is now available on Blu-ray and DVD (opens in new tab). The release features several deleted scenes from the latest season, as well as a gag reel for fans to enjoy.