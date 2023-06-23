It sounds like Simon Pegg will actually be in The Boys season 4 quite a lot

Simon Pegg is returning for The Boys season 4, and he’s already teased some fun first details. The Mission: Impossible actor will be back as Hughie Sr. in the fourth outing, which is due to hit Amazon Prime Video later this year.

"You know how crazy The Boys is? It's gonna get crazier," Pegg told Collider. "I had so much fun on that show. It was so great to go back and play Hugh Sr. I love Jack [Quaid]. It was great to work with Rosemarie DeWitt, who plays Hughie’s mom, who comes back. It's going to be great. You're gonna love it."

He also told the publication how much the character will be appearing in the fourth season too. "I'm in about four episodes, and it was a joy to be back," Pegg continued. "It's a great crew. They are an amazing bunch of people, and that show is sick as fuck!"

Pegg first played Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) dad back in season one, before skipping the second season. He was back very briefly in the third season for a video call, but he’s now it seems like we’ll get a bit more of him in season 4. Fun fact too – Pegg was actually the design inspiration for Hughie in the comic books.

This isn’t the first tease we’ve had about The Boys season 4 either – and how wild it’s shaping up to be. Homelander actor Antony Starr previously shared that the new season "somehow gets weirder and weirder and weirder."

"There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it," he told Variety, adding that in one scene: "I was looking at the person I was opposite, and I said, 'What are we doing? I can’t believe this! I could have done anything else with my life, but here I am doing this?' It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done."

