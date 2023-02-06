The Boys creator reveals season 4 finale title – and it’s (probably) bad news for someone

The Boys creator/showrunner Eric Kripke has taken to social media to reveal the script cover for the season 4 finale of the Prime Video series.

"Ohhhhh Shit!" Kripke wrote on Twitter in typically understated fashion. The post is accompanied by a tease of the season 4 finale, titled “Assassination Run.” It’s written by Jessica Chou and David Reed and directed by Kripke himself – only the second time he’s helmed an episode after the season 1 finale.

Ohhhhh Shit! #TheBoys #TheBoysTV

‘Assassination Run’, then, could involve any of The Boys’ Supes – or any of the titular boys. After the third season ended with Soldier Boy being put on ice, Homelander moving Ryan into a position of power, and everyone gunning for prospective Vice President Neumann, it’s anyone’s guess who will be on the receiving end of any kill-or-be-killed plans.

While we still don’t have a release date for The Boys season 4, we have recently been given a pair of diabolical teases.

One clip has updated fans on the power dynamics at Vought, confirming Ashley’s position as CEO of the company, replacing the outgoing Stan Edgar. It also hints that the mega-corp could cover up Black Noir’s death in the wake of the Seven member's sudden demise in the third season.

A second tease is, predictably, teasing NSFW goings-on. Stephan Fleet, visual effects supervisor and associate producer on The Boys, tweeted, "I think I just saw the most disgusting thing I have seen working in this business thus far," during filming for the fourth season.

