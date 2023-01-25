The Boys season 4 is likely a while away – but the creators have released a clip about one character's future

The Boys season 4 may still be a way off, but the Vought International PR machine is thriving. A new clip released from the show’s creators on Twitter teases what they’ve been up to, as well as confirming Ashley Barrett’s (Colby Minfie) future at the company.

"Despite numerous headwinds, Vought and our heroes have never been stronger," she begins, standing in Vought Towers. "We’ve seen double-digit growth in pharma, crime-fighting contracts, and Vought Plus subscribers. The Vought reconstruction project remains ahead of schedule and under budget."

There were also a few Easter eggs about the Seven, which will likely intrigue viewers after The Boys season 3 finale. Ashley confirmed that Black Noir was on a secret mission, which seemingly confirms their plans to cover up his death. Speaking of cover-ups, Homelander is also front and center in the announcement, with the CEO saying his approval ratings are through the roof.

Transparency has always been our core value at Vought. That’s why ahead of our Q1 earnings call, we’ve prepped this summary for all shareholders to enjoy. Here's CEO Ashley Barrett, who has the board’s full confidence and was just given a new seven-month contract! pic.twitter.com/UorOazWNcUJanuary 24, 2023 See more

"We’ve accomplished more in a few months than my predecessor did in years," Ashley continues. "But we’ve still got work to do, like selecting new members of the Seven to replace fallen heroes like Maeve and traitors like Starlight. It’s a new day for Vought: today’s heroes, tomorrow’s future."

The last time we saw Ashley, she was deleting the footage that proved Maeve was alive at the end of season 3. At the time, it seemed this might indicate a change in allegiance, but given her commitment to Vought, it seems there may be more to this story.

In the accompanying tweet, Vought also confirmed that Ashley has been given a new seven-month contract as CEO. This means we’ll be seeing a lot of her heading into The Boys spin-off Gen V, as well as the upcoming fourth season of Amazon’s ultra-violent superhero show. There's been no word yet on the release date of either yet, with the latter still filming.

