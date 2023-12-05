The Boys confirms more season 4 plot points – and fans are finding one particularly troubling

If the teaser trailer is anything to go by, The Boys season 4 is going to be bigger and bloodier than ever. However, one character's fate seems to have slipped some fans' minds – and they're not happy.

The Boys official Twitter account shared a recap of everything we know about the new season so far, and one of these plot points is the fact that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) only has six months to live.

"Butcher has 6 months to live????" replied one user. "BUTCHER HAS 6 MONTHS??? I thought he had 2 years for some reason," said another. "wait wdym butcher has six months to live what am I forgetting," asked another.

Let's refresh your memory: at the end of season 3, we learned that V24 (or Temp V), a Vought-manufactured drug that temporarily gives the user superpowers, causes deadly tumors after multiple doses. Having taken six doses of the drug, Butcher is given 12-18 months to live in the season 3 finale. The passing of time between seasons 3 and 4, then, means that window has significantly shortened.

You'd be forgiven for forgetting Butcher's fate, though – we last saw him in the Gen V finale post-credits scene (looking pretty healthy) when he discovers the Woods, the secret laboratory at Godolkin University where Dean Shetty had been cooking up a lethal, contagious virus that targets Supes.

The Boys season 4 will be released sometime in 2024. While we wait, check out our guide to the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video to fill out your watch list.