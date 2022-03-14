The Boys season 3 trailer teases a superpowered Billy Butcher, Soldier Boy and more exploding people

The Boys season 3 promises carnage and chaos as the series new trailer unveils glimpses of newbies Soldier Boy and Crimson Countess – and a superpowered Billy Butcher.

There's also a surprising amount of dance numbers in the clip, with scenes that look to introduce an all-Supe boyband, while Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) perform a routine elsewhere.

What's not surprising – albeit, definitely still disturbing – though, is a shot of Homelander (Antony Starr) looking a little too excited as he milks a cow, along with everyone being blown up.

The one doing most of the exploding doesn't look to be Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), however, the congresswoman who was revealed to be a secret Supe and assassin at the end of season 2, but new character Crimson Countess. Played by The Walking Dead's Laurie Holden, she's thought to be a bit of a spoof on Marvel's Scarlet Witch in Garth Ennis's original comics.

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy also makes an appearance in the teaser, a Supe who has a shared history with season two antagonist Stormfront (Aya Cash), and is set to threaten Homelander when the new episodes are released on Amazon Prime Video on June 3.

In the dialogue-free video, one sequence with speedster A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) also looks to be poking fun at the time Kendall Jenner fronted a controversial Pepsi ad, in which she defused the rising tensions of a protest by offering police officers a can of the fizzy stuff.

Perhaps the most notable moments in the trailer, though, revolve around a laser-eyed, super-strong Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who – despite his deep hatred for all things Supe – looks to use V as a means to gain powers and overcome some of the titular gang's most formidable enemies.

Other returning players in The Boys' long-awaited third chapter include Dominique McElligott (as Queen Maeve), Chace Crawford (as The Deep), Nathan Mitchell (as Black Noir), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Erin Moriarity (Starlight), and Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell).

