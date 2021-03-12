Original Supernatural ending revealed after being scrapped by pandemic

Supernatural finally came to an end last year, after 15 years and as many seasons. Unfortunately, the ending didn't quite satisfy all fans, with criticism aimed at Dean's unceremonious death and Castiel's own end in the penultimate episode.

The original ending, however, would have been slightly different, as revealed in a new book, Supernatural 15 Seasons: The Crew Member's Souvenir. While the major elements of the plot would have stayed the same, like Dean going to Heaven and Sam living out the rest of his life, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb explained how there would have been a very touching conclusion to the entire saga. Check out the full text below (H/T Entertainment Weekly).

The operative question here really is, who the hell killed the entire band Kansas??? How dare?! #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/qZIgO29kx5March 10, 2021 See more

The ending would have seen key characters from the entire series gather into the Roadhouse, while Kansas played the song most associated with Supernatural, "Carry On Wayward Son."

Sadly, filming shut down due to COVID-19 before the finale was shot. The pandemic meant it just wasn't safe to gather that many people in an enclosed space, or make people quarantine for a short moment of filming, so the ending was scrapped, and no epic reunion with a live soundtrack from Kansas made its way to the screen – though the planned set was built.

As great as it would have been to see some familiar faces in the finale, the ending itself still managed to hit a nostalgic note, with Dean driving the Impala through Heaven while Sam grew older with his family, and eventually joined his brother in the afterlife.

If you're missing Supernatural, check out our guide to the 100 best TV shows of all time to find your next watch.