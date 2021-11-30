The Book of Boba Fett will answer where the bounty hunter has been between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian

Boba Fett has long been one of Star Wars' most mysterious characters, and one of the biggest questions surrounding the bounty hunter concerns how exactly he survived his trip into the Sarlacc pit.

Although preserving Boba's enigmatic side is important, there are some things we surely have to find out. In canon, there's a five-year gap between Fett becoming a Sar-snack and re-emerging in The Mandalorian. So how did he free himself from that grisly digestive tract? And how did marshal Cobb Vanth come into possession of his armor? If these questions remain unanswered, there'll surely be rebellion on the streets of Mos Eisley – and beyond.

"There will definitely be a number of answers," teases Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison to SFX magazine. "Some long-winded answers. Some short and sharp answers. Some colorful answers. We're filling a lot of gaps."

In the Disney Plus show, the bounty hunter will be joined by Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, who Fett saved from certain death in season one of The Mandalorian.

"In The Book Of Boba Fett there will be a lot of exploration of the dynamics between Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, how they complement each other, and what they get out of that relationship," Wen teases. "He's someone she respects and they have definitely bonded with him saving her. It allowed her to realise that she might be better off not being solo anymore. She sees her alliance with Boba Fett as a very smart move, in the sense that she'll have somebody watching her back. And even though it might be an extra baggage to have to align herself with someone else, the reward for her at the moment is greater.



"And you know, Boba died – or we thought he did – in the Sarlacc pit, so I think that both of them share those near-death experiences in common. They both have a vulnerability that they understand."

The Book of Boba Fett arrives on Disney Plus this December 29. For more on the series, be sure to pick up a copy of the new SFX magazine, out Wednesday, December 1 and available to order online.