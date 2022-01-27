The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 has links to Rogue One and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5! Turn back now if you're not caught up with the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 jumped away from the main plot of the show to spend some time with the Mandalorian – and it included some Easter eggs that link to the rest of the Star Wars saga.

When the Armorer is telling Din Djarin about what happened to Mandalore, and the horrific events of the Night of a Thousand Tears, KX-series droids can be seen patrolling the planet amid the destruction. K-2SO from Rogue One was the same series of droids, though they were a reprogrammed Imperial droid that was a friend of Cassian Andor's.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

That's not the only droid in the episode that might look familiar. A BD unit helps Din and Peli Motto fix up the old N1 starfighter – and another adorable BD droid, named BD-1, accompanies Cal Kestis on his adventures in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

The episode also cleared up a Darksaber-related plot hole and potentially teased the return of Luke Skywalker and Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu. So, although this installment doesn't advance the Pyke Syndicate storyline, it's still packed with crucial information that will likely affect The Mandalorian season 3.

The Book of Boba Fett continues weekly, with a new episode dropping on Disney Plus each Wednesday. You can see our The Book of Boba Fett release schedule to find out exactly when episode 6 will arrive in your time zone.

In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else on the way from the galaxy far, far away.